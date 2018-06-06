The future is now: Kentucky juniors take down seniors in All-Star scrimmage

Kentucky's much-ballyhooed boys' junior basketball class put another feather in its cap as the Junior All-Stars defeated the Senior All-Stars, 119-118, in a scrimmage held at St. Xavier High School on Wednesday.
David Johnson, a Trinity standout, scored 31 points and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line for the juniors. He hit a go-head shot with five seconds remaining to seal the victory for the underclassmen.
Scott County star Michael Moreno had 20 points, going 7-for-11 from the field including a 6-for-10 mark from three-point range. He and Johnson each had seven rebounds to lead the juniors, who were without two of their bigger names, Dontaie Allen (Pendleton County) and KyKY Tandy (University Heights).
Fairdale's Markello Sullivan scored 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting to lead the seniors. John Hardin star Mickey Pearson, who's signed with St. Louis University, had 24 points and was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Lexington Christian junior Kyle Rode had 11 points. Carter Hendricksen, a senior who's signed with North Florida, had 12 points and St. Xavier's Pierce Kiesler finished with 11 for the seniors.
Kentucky's Senior All-Star girls had an easier time, defeating the juniors 113-93. Seven seniors finished in double-figure scoring, led by 14 apiece from Miss Basketball winner Seygan Robins (a Louisville signee who played at Mercer County), Grace Berger (a Sacred Heart star who's headed to Indiana) and Blair Green (a UK signee who led Harlan County to its first Sweet Sixteen last season).
Nila Blackford (Manual), Jasmin Elder (Butler) and Maaliya Owens (Scott County) scored 13 apiece to lead the junior girls.
The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series will kick off Friday at Bellarmine University and finish up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. Tickets are available for both days, with each session featuring a girls' and boys' game.
