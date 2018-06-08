Kentucky All-Stars take double-header over Indiana

The Indiana All-Stars had the biggest star in the building, but Kentucky had the better team.
The Kentucky All-Star boys' basketball team defeated the Indiana edition, 100-89, to pick up its second straight win in the series on Friday. Kentucky's girls also defeated Indiana, 92-87, at Bellarmine University in Louisville.
Both teams will play again Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fairdale's Markelo Sullivan scored a game-high 28 points and was named Player of the Game. He was 11 of 21 and 5-for-9 from the three-point line.
Warren Central's Skyelar Potter, who's signed with Wright State, had 19 and 12 for Kentucky. Bryan Station's Eric "Boss" Boone nearly finished with a triple-double — 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Boone also had a game-high four steals.
Lexington Christian Academy star Carter Hendricksen had nine points and seven rebounds. Scott County's Cooper Robb finished with eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
Romeo Langford, a five-star prospect who's headed to Indiana University, led Indiana's boys with 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting (he was 0-for-6 from three-point range).
Kentucky's boys last year after two overtimes picked up their first win in the series since 2008.
University of Louisville signee Mykasa Robinson, a star at Ashland Blazer, led the Kentucky girls with 14 points. She was 12-for-14 at the free-throw line and also had five rebounds in 20 minutes.
Harlan County's Blair Green, who's signed with the University of Kentucky, had 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Mercer County standout Emmy Souder had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the girls.
Kentucky Miss Basketball winner Seygan Robins (Mercer County) had eight points and a game-high seven assists. Amy Dilk, the Miss Basketball winner from Indiana, who's headed to Michigan, had a game-high 25 points for the Hoosiers.
BOYS: Kentucky 100, Indiana 89
Indiana — Romeo Langford 17, Robert Phinisee 11, Chance Coyle 3, Aaron Henry 6, Sean East 10, Jarron Coleman 8, Damezi Anderson 4, De'Avion Washington 2, Eric Hunter 10, Dean Tate 3, Mekhi Lairy 11, Gavin Bizeau 2, Kevin Easley 2
Kentucky —Trevon Faulkner 10, Cameron Cartwright 3, Skyelar Potter 19, Eric "Boss" Boone 11, Markello Sullivan 28, Cooper Robb 8, Pierce Kiesler 3, Carter Hendricksen 9, Mickey Pearson 9.
Halftime—Kentucky 53-44.
GIRLS: Kentucky 92, Indiana 87
Indiana — Amy Dilk 25, Katlyn Gilbert 13, Nia Clark 5, Cassidy Hardin 7, Emily Kiser 2, Leigha Brown 2, Mackenzie Blazek 8, Tomi Taiwo 8, Jenasae Bishop 3, Michaela White 2, Angel Baker 12
Kentucky — Seygan Robins 8, Ciaja Harbison 13, Mykasa Robinson 14, Grace Berger 11, Anna Clephane 2, Lexi Held 10, Emmy Souder 12, Blair Green 13, Molly Lockhart 9.
Halftime—Kentucky 43-38.
