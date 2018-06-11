No offer yet for Dontaie Allen, but he loves UK's 'strictly basketball' approach

Dontaie Allen didn't receive a scholarship offer during an unofficial visit to the University of Kentucky over the weekend, but he got a great look at what the Wildcats can provide should one come along in the future. He likes it.
Allen, a senior-to-be at Pendleton County High School, visited UK on Sunday but didn't get to participate in any on-court activities due to a hip flexor injury. Pendleton County Coach Keaton Belcher said Allen will sit out the remainder of the the school team's summer activities but will be back on the court in time to wrap up his AAU season with M.A.T.T.S. Mustangs, which resumes play July 11.
UK Coach John Calipari was out of town this past weekend. Assistant coach Joel Justus told Allen and his family that Calipari doesn't like to offer any player a scholarship until he's able to evaluate them himself in person. Allen remains on UK's target list, and the Wildcats intend to follow him during the July evaluation period.
Allen was able to tour UK's facilities Sunday.
"They sold me on coming there and working hard," he said. "They said they tell everyone that wants to go to school there that they're going to work and I like how serious basketball is to them. It's strictly basketball and I could use their system to get great things out of it."
Belcher told the Herald-Leader that Allen on June 16 is set to take an unofficial visit to West Virginia University, which recently offered him. He'll take an official visit to Virginia Tech, which has also offered him, on the weekend of June 22-23.
The 6-foot-6 forward's other offers include Purdue, Nevada, Xavier and WKU, all of those coming since his junior season ended.
Allen was a first-team All-State selection after averaging 31.8 points and 11.4 rebounds as a junior. He shot 59.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range, and he should be among the frontrunners for Mr. Basketball honors next March.
