KHSAA could have final say in football game between Lafayette and Scott County

The KHSAA has not yet officially recognized a final score from Friday night’s high school football game between Lafayette and Scott County, which was suspended in the third quarter after an hour-long lightning delay.
The teams have been given until Monday morning to resume the contest or submit their plans for resumption of play and accounts of what happened on Friday night, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett told the Herald-Leader via text on Saturday morning.
Lafayette and Scott County had reached “somewhat of an agreement” late Friday night but it dissolved by Saturday morning, Tackett said. If the teams can’t come to an agreement by Monday, the KHSAA will make a final ruling on the game’s result.
Joe Angolia, the KHSAA’s communications director, told the Courier-Journal Saturday that if no makeup plan is submitted then Lafayette will be awarded a 2-0 win.
Lafayette believes the game should be recorded as a 2-0 forfeit by Scott County, based on the Cardinals’ refusal to finish the game Friday night and inability to resume play on Saturday. Generals Coach Eric Shaw sent his players a text message early Saturday morning notifying them that the game would go down as a 2-0 win for Lafayette.
Lafayette offered to host the game in Lexington on Saturday but would not have been able to do so on its own campus due to a band competition.
Lafayette Athletic Director Michael Kinney confirmed that Tates Creek had volunteered for Lafayette and Scott County to use its field following the conclusion of the Commodores’ football game against Madison Southern, which resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday after being postponed at halftime Friday night due to lightning
Scott County Coach Jim McKee told the Georgetown News-Graphic that Lafayette offered “no alternative site” to finish the game Saturday and “anyone who says otherwise is telling an untruth.” McKee told the media outlet that the school will submit a statement to the KHSAA and accept whatever decision the organization comes to.
The Cardinals led Lafayette 25-20 at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter. Lafayette received the opening kickoff of the second half, ran a play and had the ball at the Scott County 44-yard line when officials halted play.
Scott County could not resume the game on Saturday because Toyota Stadium, which it shares with Georgetown College, was not available, and because the Cardinals’ junior varsity and freshman teams had a trip to Cincinnati Elder scheduled for Saturday morning.
A 2012 blog post on the KHSAA website references rules which state if teams can’t agree on a resumption date and time, the game is to begin at the original start time the following day. If one of the teams can’t play that following day and is unable to agree on the resumption date, that team must forfeit the game.
