How Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

Below are my ballots for the six Associated Press high school football polls. The results will be released Monday afternoon. This ballot does not indicate actual results of polling.
Class 6A
School
Record
1. Trinity
5-0
2. Male
4-1
3. Simon Kenton
5-0
4. Ryle
5-0
5. Manual
4-0
6. Lafayette
—
7. Scott County
—
8. St. Xavier
3-1
9. Tates Creek
3-2
10. Central Hardin
3-2
Class 5A
School
Record
1. Bowling Green
5-0
2. Christian County
4-1
3. Covington Catholic
4-1
4. South Oldham
4-0
5. Greenwood
4-1
6. Owensboro
3-2
7. Fern Creek
3-2
8. Southwestern
3-2
9. Pulaski County
3-1
10. Madison Southern
4-1
Class 4A
School
Record
1. Johnson Central
4-0
2. Franklin-Simpson
5-0
3. South Warren
4-1
4. Wayne County
4-1
5. Hopkinsville
4-1
6. Spencer County
4-1
7. Rockcastle County
3-1
8. Collins
3-1
9. Taylor County
4-1
10. Shelby County
3-2
Class 3A
School
Record
1. Belfry
4-0
2. Corbin
5-0
3. Bardstown
4-0
4. Waggener
3-1
5. Boyle County
2-3
6. Lexington Catholic
1-4
7. Garrard County
3-2
8. Western Hills
4-1
9. Russell
3-1
10. Adair County
5-0
Class 2A
School
Record
1. Mayfield
5-0
2. DeSales
4-1
3. Louisville Christian
4-1
4. Lexington Christian
5-0
5. Danville
3-1
6. Owensboro Catholic
4-1
7. Somerset
3-1
8. Covington Holy Cross
3-1
9. Lloyd Memorial
3-1
10. Newport Central Catholic
2-3
Class A
School
Record
1. Paintsville
5-0
2. Russellville
5-0
3. Beechwood
3-1
4. Raceland
5-0
5. Pikeville
3-2
6. Hazard
4-1
7. Nicholas County
5-0
8. Kentucky Country Day
4-1
9. Bracken County
3-1
10. Paris
3-2
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
