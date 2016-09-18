How Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

2:23 Lafayette grad Hughley talks about his journey from walk-on to U of L captain Pause

4:37 Video: Lafayette Players Preview Class 6A Championship

6:16 Class 6A Semifinals: Lafayette at Simon Kenton

5:13 Highlights: Lafayette at Scott County

2:55 Lafayette Post-game Interviews

1:34 Katie Prager's Christmas In September

1:16 Charles Walker with UK's first punt return TD since 2010

1:19 Benny Snell bursts on the scene with 4 TDs

1:00 Boom Williams bounces back for 181 yards

1:35 C.J. Conrad thought he'd get caught from behind