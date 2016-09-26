Five big takeaways from this week’s high school football polls

Some thoughts and observations on the latest Kentucky Associated Press high school football media polls.
*****
Check out the latest high school football media rankings.
*****
▪ The fact that someone would give Allen Central their No. 1 vote in Class 2A over Mayfield is a head-scratcher.
Mayfield, coming off a thrilling neutral-site victory over previously-undefeated Class 3A Corbin, received 198 of a possible 200 points and 19 of 20 first-place votes in the poll, meaning whoever voted for Allen Central had the Cardinals placed third on their ballot.
No disrepect to Allen Central, whose 5-0 start is an especially nice story given that this is the school’s final season before consolidating with South Floyd next year, but Mayfield’s 6-0 start is much more impressive from a pure strength-of-schedule standpoint. In addition to their win over the Redhounds, the Cards have road wins at McCracken County and Graves County, both schools much higher in class that are receiving AP votes.
Mayfield’s opponents are a combined 19-16; Allen Central’s opponents are a combined 4-21 and none received votes in the latest media poll.
▪ Madison Central and Muhlenberg County, neither of which were ranked last week, tied for the No. 10 spot in Class 6A. It’ll be interesting to see if voters maintain that ranking next week or if Central slips off their minds since the Indians (4-1) have a bye week before hosting Tates Creek on Oct. 6. Their next game could very well be a battle for a spot in the polls, as Creek was the next-leading vote getter outside of the top 10 this week.
Muhlenberg County (5-0) goes to Henderson County (1-5) this week. The Colonels picked up their first win of the season, 55-13 at Ohio County, on Friday.
▪ Pulaski County is quickly regaining respect with voters. The Maroons, who returned to the rankings last week after a few weeks’ absence, moved up from No. 8 to a tie for fifth with Covington Catholic this week. Pulaski (4-1) visits Henry Clay (1-3-1) on Friday.
CovCath had a four-game win streak snapped at St. Francis DeSales, the No. 1 team in their division in Ohio. The Colonels (4-2) dropped from a tie for third to fifth this week.
▪ Bardstown and Casey County, two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 3A, received first-place votes for the first time season after Belfry and Corbin both suffered their first losses of the season last week. Neither the Pirates nor Redhounds fell from their previous spots (No. 1 and No. 2, respectively), but Corbin finished just six points ahead of Bardstown for second place this week.
Adair County, ranked fourth in the poll, is the other undefeated team in the class.
▪ Instead of punishing Paintsville for nearly losing at Bourbon County last week, voters actually rewarded the Tigers for their 17-16 come-from-behind victory on the road. The Tigers received 18 of 20 first-place votes this week; they only got 17 first-place votes last week.
Paintsville (6-0) played without star running back Kent Phelps and three other starters in the win.
Comments