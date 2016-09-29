State’s all-time leading high school receiver plays in Lexington on Friday night

▪ Pulaski County (4-1) at Henry Clay (1-3-1), 7:30 p.m.: A year after racking up nearly 600 rushing yards against Lafayette in two games last season, the Blue Devils were held to negative 48 yards total last week against the Generals. Henry Clay as a team has rushed for only 250 yards through five games (one of which ended at halftime due to weather). Pulaski seems moderately vunerable on the ground, giving up an average of 160 yards there compared to 104 through the air. Maroons receiver Jake Johnson is the state’s all-time leader in career receptions and could finish as the leader in career yardage.
▪ Bryan Station (3-3) at Lafayette (5-1), 7:30 p.m: The Defenders’ city slate started on a sour note after losing a turnover-filled affair with Tates Creek. Road games are nothing new for Station — it started its season with four straight — so the youthful bunch is accustomed to hostile atmospheres. Lafayette last week quickly dispatched of Henry Clay, a program in a similar rebuilding mode as Station. UK commit Walker Wood has factored in 15 of Lafayette’s 21 touchdowns this season.
▪ Lexington Catholic (1-5), Lexington Christian (6-0), Paul Laurence Dunbar (2-4) and Tates Creek (4-2) are off this week.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments