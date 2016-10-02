High School Football

October 2, 2016 12:25 PM

How Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

By Josh Moore

Below are my ballots for the six Associated Press high school football polls. The results will be released Monday afternoon. This ballot does not indicate actual results of polling.

Class 6A

School

Record

1. Trinity

7-0

2. Male

6-1

3. Simon Kenton

6-0

4. Ryle

6-0

5. Manual

6-0

6. Lafayette

6-1

7. Scott County

4-2

8. St. Xavier

4-2

9. Tates Creek

4-2

10. Madison Central

5-1

Class 5A

School

Record

1. Bowling Green

7-0

2. South Oldham

6-0

3. Greenwood

6-1

4. Covington Catholic

4-2

5. Owensboro

4-2

6. Christian County

4-2

7. Fern Creek

5-2

8. Pulaski County

5-1

9. Southwestern

4-2

10. Madison Southern

4-2

Class 4A

School

Record

1. Johnson Central

5-0

2. Franklin-Simpson

7-0

3. South Warren

4-2

4. Rockcastle County

5-1

5. Hopkinsville

5-1

6. Wayne County

5-2

7. Spencer County

6-1

8. Taylor County

5-1

9. Shelby County

4-2

10. Collins

4-2

Class 3A

School

Record

1. Belfry

5-1

2. Corbin

6-1

3. Bardstown

6-0

4. Boyle County

3-3

5. Garrard County

4-2

6. Western Hills

5-1

7. Russell

5-1

8. Casey County

6-0

9. Adair County

6-1

10. Lexington Catholic

1-5

Class 2A

School

Record

1. Mayfield

7-0

2. DeSales

5-1

3. Louisville Christian

5-1

4. Lexington Christian

6-0

5. Danville

5-1

6. Owensboro Catholic

6-1

7. Somerset

4-2

8. Covington Holy Cross

4-2

9. Newport Central Catholic

2-4

10. Leslie County

5-1

Class A

School

Record

1. Paintsville

7-0

2. Russellville

7-0

3. Beechwood

5-1

4. Raceland

7-0

5. Pikeville

5-2

6. Nicholas County

7-0

7. Bracken County

5-1

8. Hazard

5-2

9. Lynn Camp

6-1

10. Paris

4-3

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

