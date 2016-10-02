How Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

Below are my ballots for the six Associated Press high school football polls. The results will be released Monday afternoon. This ballot does not indicate actual results of polling.
Class 6A
School
Record
1. Trinity
7-0
2. Male
6-1
3. Simon Kenton
6-0
4. Ryle
6-0
5. Manual
6-0
6. Lafayette
6-1
7. Scott County
4-2
8. St. Xavier
4-2
9. Tates Creek
4-2
10. Madison Central
5-1
Class 5A
School
Record
1. Bowling Green
7-0
2. South Oldham
6-0
3. Greenwood
6-1
4. Covington Catholic
4-2
5. Owensboro
4-2
6. Christian County
4-2
7. Fern Creek
5-2
8. Pulaski County
5-1
9. Southwestern
4-2
10. Madison Southern
4-2
Class 4A
School
Record
1. Johnson Central
5-0
2. Franklin-Simpson
7-0
3. South Warren
4-2
4. Rockcastle County
5-1
5. Hopkinsville
5-1
6. Wayne County
5-2
7. Spencer County
6-1
8. Taylor County
5-1
9. Shelby County
4-2
10. Collins
4-2
Class 3A
School
Record
1. Belfry
5-1
2. Corbin
6-1
3. Bardstown
6-0
4. Boyle County
3-3
5. Garrard County
4-2
6. Western Hills
5-1
7. Russell
5-1
8. Casey County
6-0
9. Adair County
6-1
10. Lexington Catholic
1-5
Class 2A
School
Record
1. Mayfield
7-0
2. DeSales
5-1
3. Louisville Christian
5-1
4. Lexington Christian
6-0
5. Danville
5-1
6. Owensboro Catholic
6-1
7. Somerset
4-2
8. Covington Holy Cross
4-2
9. Newport Central Catholic
2-4
10. Leslie County
5-1
Class A
School
Record
1. Paintsville
7-0
2. Russellville
7-0
3. Beechwood
5-1
4. Raceland
7-0
5. Pikeville
5-2
6. Nicholas County
7-0
7. Bracken County
5-1
8. Hazard
5-2
9. Lynn Camp
6-1
10. Paris
4-3
