Three Lexington high schools go head-to-head with NFL’s Thursday Night Football this week

Thursday’s games
▪ Bryan Station (3-4) at Paul Laurence Dunbar (2-4), 7:30 p.m.: A win to kick off district play would do both sub-.500 teams a lot of good. While its offense has been potent at times, including a season-high 55 points last week at Lafayette, the Defenders have also yielded 50 or more points three times this season. On the flip side, Dunbar has started to find some offensive mojo and cracked 40 points for the first time this season in a win over Anderson County on Sept. 23.
▪ Tates Creek (4-2) at Madison Central (5-1), 7:30 p.m.: Both teams have received votes in the Class 6A poll and are starting to garner more attention statewide. The winner here would be in good position to host at least one playoff game and be able to turn even more heads. Creek’s offense has gotten a lot of love, but its defense has allowed just 41 points the previous three games. Madison Central’s 61 points allowed this season are the third-fewest among Class 6A schools.
Friday’s games
▪ Lafayette (6-1) at Clark County (1-5), 7:30 p.m.: A brutal beginning to the season doesn’t seem like it’ll get easier for the Cardinals with the Generals marching to Winchester. Lafayette’s 265 points scored are tied for fourth-most in Class 6A; Clark County’s 76 points scored are fourth-fewest in the class.
▪ Henry Clay (1-4-1) at Scott County (4-2), 7:30 p.m.: It sure seems as though Scott County will extend its win streak over Henry Clay to eight games, given the Blue Devils’ offensive woes and Scott County’s propensity for capitalizing on such opportunities. The Cardinals have scored at least 40 points in their four wins this season; Henry Clay has scored 96 points in six games.
▪ Lexington Catholic (1-5) at Western Hills (5-1), 7:30 p.m.: Will this again be a defining point for both teams, as it was last year? In 2015, LexCath entered this game 3-3 and kicked off an eight-game win streak which it took into the state finals. It was the first loss for the Wolverines after a bye and was the second of a six-game losing streak to end the year.
▪ Middlesboro (1-5) at Lexington Christian (6-0), 7:30 p.m.: The city’s only undefeated football team kicks off district play with a home game before back-to-back road trips to Somerset and Danville. While they lost, the Yellowjackets hung with Paris and Harlan in their most recent outings. They’re one of seven teams in Class 2A that haven’t reached triple-digit scoring this season; LCA is the division’s second-highest scoring team behind Mayfield.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments