Kentucky high school football: Live updates

2:23 Lafayette grad Hughley talks about his journey from walk-on to U of L captain Pause

4:37 Video: Lafayette Players Preview Class 6A Championship

6:16 Class 6A Semifinals: Lafayette at Simon Kenton

5:13 Highlights: Lafayette at Scott County

2:55 Lafayette Post-game Interviews

0:58 Scenes from opening day at Keeneland

2:02 Police tied up 'going from overdose to overdose'

5:40 Meet the Cats: Dillon Pulliam

6:38 Meet the Cats: Dominique Hawkins

1:19 'If your water is a funny color, don't drink it'