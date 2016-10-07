Kentucky high school football: Live updates

The 2016 high school football season continued its eighth week of play on Friday night around Kentucky, and Kentucky.com is where you want to be to follow the action.
Below are some helpful links to scores and additional high school football information.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games on Friday night.
Friday’s high school football scores and line scores
Live updates: Lexington Catholic at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Live video broadcast: Middlesboro at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Live video broadcast: Covington Holy Cross at Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Live video broadcast: Louisville Christian at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.
Live video broadcast: North Oldham at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m.
Live video broadcast: Manual at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
Live audio broadcast: Trinity at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
