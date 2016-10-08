Lexington Catholic football picks up first win since season-opener

Lexington Catholic sure didn't look like a 1-5 team on Friday night.
The Knights, who lost five straight after winning their season opener, pulverized Western Hills 41-7 in the Class 3A, 4th District opener for both teams.
LexCath (2-5) came up empty on its first possession then scored touchdowns on its next six to build a 41-0 lead and put a running clock into effect with 6:02 left before the break.
Dameon Jones paced the Knights with four TDs, catching three and rushing for another. He rushed for 72 yards on seven carries and finished with 87 receiving yards on four catches. The junior finished with three fewer yards than Western Hills had as a team on offense (162).
Beau Allen, a freshman, threw 9 of 11 for 145 yards and the three TDs, two to Jones and one to Jack Fagot. Kirk Fagot also saw time at quarterback, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 for 51 yards and a TD.
Beau Allen completes a TD pass to a pretty well-covered receiver. So well-covered that this measly reporter doesn't know who it was. pic.twitter.com/JuAgZ7bFcm— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 7, 2016
There’s a hint of deception in Catholic’s record. Sure, the Knights would have liked to pick up some more wins before October, but its losses were to three of Class 6A’s strongest schools — Cooper, Madison Central and St. Xavier — and two legitimate Class 4A title contenders in Covington Catholic and Johnson Central. The Knights’ lone win before Friday was against Boone County in their season-opener.
“After all those games, we just learned how to play hard and play as a team and come together,” Jones said. “As we say, one team, one unit, one family. That’s what we are.”
Coach Mark Perry kept his players from getting overly distraught over what the final results showed in their last five contests. If not for a possession or two against St. Xavier and a missed PAT against Covington Catholic, the Knights could have taken the same 3-3 record they took into district play last season — a campaign that ended with a trip to the state finals.
Friday night was the start of a brand new season — and one that matters way more, Perry said.
“It’s a clear separation between our pre-district and our district,” Perry said. “In Kentucky high school football, what truly matters is district play and that started tonight. We’re pleased with the way it started.”
Western Hills was off to a 5-1 start for the second time under head coach Don Miller, in his 11th season. It will travel to Garrard County next week before finishing the regular season with home games against Boyle County and Grant County.
The Wolverines (5-2) were without standout sophomore WanDale Robinson, who spent most of the game on crutches after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. Robinson has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season and is also Hills’ leading receiver.
Not being able to finish that game with my team might be the worst feeling I've had— Wandale (@robinson__era) October 8, 2016
Up next for the Knights is a battle with their biggest rival, Boyle County. The Rebels also started district play with a win, 47-14 over Garrard County at home.
“Not only is it a big rivalry, but it’s a meaningful rivalry,” Perry said. “It has district implications to it. It has a lot on the line. We’re glad to be at home. They’re a great football team so we’ve gotta get ready to play.”
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments