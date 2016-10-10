Five big takeaways from this week’s high school football media rankings

Some thoughts and observations about this week’s Kentucky high school football media rankings.
▪ Franklin-Simpson drew to within 10 points of Johnson Central in the Class 4A poll this week. It’s clear why voters are having a tough time distinguishing the teams apart from one another. Both have scored over 300 points this season (308 for the Golden Eagles, 304 for the Wildcats) and kept opponents from scoring at a near-even rate (62 allowed by Johnson Central, 63 allowed by Franklin-Simpson). The Wildcats’ wins over South Warren and Greenwood could be big difference-makers depending on how much you stock you put into the Golden Eagles’ victories over Lexington Catholic and two large West Virginia schools. The Class 4A playoffs could very well end up being the most exciting in the state.
▪ Speaking of Lexington Catholic, the Knights were among nine teams to enter the various polls this week after not being ranked last week. Among those schools were Central, Newport Central Catholic and Williamsburg, who like LexCath, are below .500 but played front-loaded schedules but are taking care of business against more similar opponents. I’m sure none of the coaches will mind at all to carry multiple losses into the state finals, if that ends up coming to pass.
▪ Louisville Christian’s 12-7 win over DeSales was enough to pull it to within a second-place tie with Lexington Christian this week. The Eagles have two great opportunities to prove themselves and again distance itself from the Centurions the next two weeks when they travel to Somerset and Danville.
▪ If Madison Central’s thumping of Tates Creek was not enough to lift it back into the Class 6A top 10, then surely an upset of No. 6 this week would be? The Generals will be without senior lineman Alex Simpson, who tore his MCL and will miss the remainder of the season. Presumably in part to three fewer voters participating in this week’s balloting compared to last, the Indians actually received fewer votes this week than last week when they were coming off a bye.
Lafayette lineman Alex Simpson out for the rest of the season with a torn MCL. Sad to see another nice kid in the city lose senior year. https://t.co/eLvWZW2kJO— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 10, 2016
▪ Another peculiarity in Class 6A: Henry Clay received six points in this week’s poll, the first time in several weeks the Blue Devils have received votes. The question is, “Why?” Henry Clay has lost three straight and hasn’t won since Sept. 2 (four losses and a tie since). One positive? Its final three regular-season games are all at home.
