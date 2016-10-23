High School Football

October 23, 2016 1:17 PM

How Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Below are my ballots for the six Associated Press high school football polls. The results will be released Monday afternoon. This ballot does not indicate actual results of polling.

Class 6A

School

Record

1. Trinity

10-0

2. Ryle

9-0

3. Male

7-2

4. Simon Kenton

8-1

5. Scott County

7-2

6. Lafayette

9-1

7. St. Xavier

7-2

8. Manual

7-2

9. Conner

7-2

10. Madison Central

7-2

Class 5A

School

Record

1. Bowling Green

9-0

2. South Oldham

9-0

3. Covington Catholic

7-2

4. Greenwood

7-2

5. Owensboro

7-2

6. Christian County

7-2

7. Fern Creek

8-2

8. Southwestern

7-2

9. Pulaski County

7-2

10. Madison Southern

7-2

Class 4A

School

Record

1. Johnson Central

9-0

2. Franklin-Simpson

9-0

3. South Warren

7-2

4. Rockcastle County

8-1

5. Hopkinsville

8-1

6. Wayne County

7-2

7. Shelby County

8-1

8. East Jessamine

7-3

9. John Hardin

6-3

10. Ashland Blazer

6-3

Class 3A

School

Record

1. Belfry

8-1

2. Corbin

8-1

3. Russell

8-1

4. Bardstown

8-1

5. Lexington Catholic

4-5

6. Central

5-4

7. Casey County

8-1

8. Boyle County

5-4

9. Elizabethtown

6-3

10. Fleming County

7-2

Class 2A

School

Record

1. Mayfield

9-0

2. Louisville Christian

8-1

3. Lexington Christian

9-0

4. DeSales

7-2

5. Danville

7-2

6. Owensboro Catholic

8-1

7. Newport Central Catholic

5-4

8. Covington Holy Cross

5-3

9. Leslie County

8-1

10. Somerset

5-4

Class A

School

Record

1. Paintsville

9-0

2. Russellville

9-0

3. Beechwood

8-1

4. Raceland

8-1

5. Pikeville

7-2

6. Hazard

7-2

7. Bracken County

7-2

8. Nicholas County

8-1

9. Bishop Brossart

7-2

10. Williamsburg

5-4

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

