October 31, 2016 12:19 AM

How Josh Moore voted in this season’s final high school football poll

By Josh Moore

By Josh Moore

Below are my ballots for the six Associated Press high school football polls. The results will be released Monday afternoon. This ballot does not indicate actual results of polling.

Class 6A

School

Record

1. Trinity

10-0

2. Ryle

10-0

3. Male

8-2

4. Scott County

8-2

5. Simon Kenton

9-1

6. Lafayette

9-1

7. St. Xavier

7-3

8. Manual

8-2

9. Conner

8-2

10. Madison Central

8-2

Class 5A

School

Record

1. Bowling Green

10-0

2. Covington Catholic

7-3

3. South Oldham

9-1

4. Greenwood

8-2

5. Owensboro

8-2

6. Christian County

8-2

7. Fern Creek

8-2

8. Pulaski County

8-2

9. Southwestern

8-2

10. Madison Southern

7-3

Class 4A

School

Record

1. Johnson Central

9-1

2. Franklin-Simpson

10-0

3. Rockcastle County

9-1

4. South Warren

7-3

5. Shelby County

9-1

6. Hopkinsville

9-1

7. Wayne County

8-2

8. East Jessamine

7-3

9. Ashland Blazer

7-3

10. John Hardin

6-4

Class 3A

School

Record

1. Belfry

9-1

2. Corbin

9-1

3. Russell

9-1

4. Lexington Catholic

5-5

5. Central

5-5

6. Bardstown

9-1

7. Casey County

8-1

8. Boyle County

6-4

9. Elizabethtown

7-3

10. Fleming County

7-3

Class 2A

School

Record

1. Mayfield

10-0

2. Lexington Christian

10-0

3. Louisville Christian

9-1

4. DeSales

8-2

5. Danville

8-2

6. Owensboro Catholic

9-1

7. Newport Central Catholic

5-5

8. Covington Holy Cross

7-3

9. Leslie County

9-1

10. Somerset

6-4

Class A

School

Record

1. Paintsville

10-0

2. Russellville

9-1

3. Beechwood

9-1

4. Raceland

8-2

5. Pikeville

8-2

6. Hazard

8-2

7. Bracken County

8-2

8. Nicholas County

9-1

9. Bishop Brossart

8-2

10. Williamsburg

6-4

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

