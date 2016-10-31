How Josh Moore voted in this season’s final high school football poll

Below are my ballots for the six Associated Press high school football polls. The results will be released Monday afternoon. This ballot does not indicate actual results of polling.
Class 6A
School
Record
1. Trinity
10-0
2. Ryle
10-0
3. Male
8-2
4. Scott County
8-2
5. Simon Kenton
9-1
6. Lafayette
9-1
7. St. Xavier
7-3
8. Manual
8-2
9. Conner
8-2
10. Madison Central
8-2
Class 5A
School
Record
1. Bowling Green
10-0
2. Covington Catholic
7-3
3. South Oldham
9-1
4. Greenwood
8-2
5. Owensboro
8-2
6. Christian County
8-2
7. Fern Creek
8-2
8. Pulaski County
8-2
9. Southwestern
8-2
10. Madison Southern
7-3
Class 4A
School
Record
1. Johnson Central
9-1
2. Franklin-Simpson
10-0
3. Rockcastle County
9-1
4. South Warren
7-3
5. Shelby County
9-1
6. Hopkinsville
9-1
7. Wayne County
8-2
8. East Jessamine
7-3
9. Ashland Blazer
7-3
10. John Hardin
6-4
Class 3A
School
Record
1. Belfry
9-1
2. Corbin
9-1
3. Russell
9-1
4. Lexington Catholic
5-5
5. Central
5-5
6. Bardstown
9-1
7. Casey County
8-1
8. Boyle County
6-4
9. Elizabethtown
7-3
10. Fleming County
7-3
Class 2A
School
Record
1. Mayfield
10-0
2. Lexington Christian
10-0
3. Louisville Christian
9-1
4. DeSales
8-2
5. Danville
8-2
6. Owensboro Catholic
9-1
7. Newport Central Catholic
5-5
8. Covington Holy Cross
7-3
9. Leslie County
9-1
10. Somerset
6-4
Class A
School
Record
1. Paintsville
10-0
2. Russellville
9-1
3. Beechwood
9-1
4. Raceland
8-2
5. Pikeville
8-2
6. Hazard
8-2
7. Bracken County
8-2
8. Nicholas County
9-1
9. Bishop Brossart
8-2
10. Williamsburg
6-4
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments