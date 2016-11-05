LCA rolls in Class 2A first round; Tates Creek advances in 6A

Lexington Christian stormed out of the gate and never looked back, tallying 35 first-quarter points on the way to a 56-26 blowout of visiting Shelby Valley in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
Star tailback Dillon Wheatley shredded the Wildcats’ defense for three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 57-yarder on the Eagles’ opening possession and a 40-yarder to cap the quarter. He added a fourth touchdown, this one from 24 yards out, in the second quarter as LCA built a 56-6 halftime lead.
Wheatley averaged 22.5 yards-per-carry on his six rushes for a total of 135 yards.
Three passers combined to complete all 10 of the Eagles’ attempts, with Brayden Miller leading the way with five completions for 85 yards and two touchdowns, one a 19-yarder to Caelan Lebryk and the other a 23-yarder to Drayden Burton.
Jordan Hampton rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown and Seth Johnson added 108 yards and two scores for Shelby Valley (3-8) as LCA (11-0) hit cruise control in the second half. The Eagles take on Somerset, which topped Prestonsburg 35-6, in the second round next Friday. LCA knocked off the Briar Jumpers 41-28 on the road on Oct. 14.
Tates Creek 34, Boone Co. 27: Despite being outgained on offense and fumbling three times, the Commodores held on to survive and advance against the host Rebels.
Cameron Workman led Tates Creek with 255 yards passing and four touchdowns and avoided throwing an interception while Boone County quarterback Alex Schwartz was picked off three times, twice by Xavier Johnson and once by Langston Love. Johnson also had a game-high 10 tackles.
After Boone County (1-10) got on the board first with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Schwartz to Rondell Douglas, Tates Creek (6-5) scored three straight touchdowns to take a 20-7 lead. Brandon Morgan responded with a four-yard TD run and a 58-yard score through the air to tie the game at 20-all in the fourth quarter before Workman found Elijah Johnson and Jerrod Bauer for passing touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to seal the win.
Campbell Co. 26, Madison Central 21: The visiting Camels jumped out to a 20-0 lead and held on the score an upset of No. 22 Madison Central on Friday. Austin Hoeh hit Jack Comer for a 33-yard touchdown to get Campbell County (4-7) on the board. Alex Dowds reeled off a 70-yard touchdown run on the Camels’ next possession and Hoeh hit Cameron Sandman with a 61-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter.
Zach Hardin responded with two touchdown passes to draw Madison Central (8-3) within 20-14 at halftime but a three-yard TD run by Hoeh with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter put the Indians away. Hoeh completed 14 of 25 passes for 217 yards. Hardin threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns, two to Antwuan Warford, in the loss.
Ryle 47, Henry Clay 3: Jacob Chisholm rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Morgan completed 12 of 18 passes for 247 yards and four scores to lead the fourth-ranked Raiders past the visiting Blue Devils. Henry Clay (3-7-1) trailed just 8-3 after a 19-yard field goal from Evan Works in the first quarter, but Ryle (11-0) slammed the door with 29 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Conner 39, Paul Dunbar 8: Armand Jackson rushed for four touchdowns and returned a fumble 41 yards for the punctuating score as No. 15 Conner (9-2) blew past visiting Dunbar (3-8). The Cougars outgained the Bulldogs on offense 376 yards to 144. Isaiah Yeast caught four passes for 51 yards and caught a two-point conversion after Peyton Martino returned a fumble 34 yards for the only Dunbar touchdown. Conner draws Scott County in next week’s second round.
Scott Co. 55, Jeffersontown 6: Josh Davis completed all six of his passes and tossed touchdowns to Glenn Covington and Bryce Lawson as No. 3 Scott County (9-2) rolled over the visiting Chargers on Friday. Kristian Mayes rushed 21 times for 158 yards and the lone score for Jeffersontown (1-10).
Bullitt Central 31, Anderson Co. 24 (OT): After falling behind 24-10 in the third quarter Anderson County (4-7) forced overtime on touchdown passes of 48 and 35 yards by Tyler Peters, but Gavin Curry rushed for a 12 yard score in the extra frame to thwart the Bearcats’ comeback bid. Curry ran for 112 yards and three TDs and Zac Clark added 151 yards on the ground for Bullitt Central (8-3). Bryndon Labhart had 130 yards rushing in the loss.
Mercer Co. 21, Knox Central 3: The host Titans (7-4) knocked off Knox Central (4-6-1) in Class 4A to set up a second-round matchup with Rockcastle County next Friday. Trevon Faulkner made a leaping grab for a Mercer County touchdown in the second quarter.
Lafayette vs. Butler suspended
The Class 6A matchup between No. 8 Lafayette and visiting Butler was suspended with 1:35 left in the first quarter because of a lighting issue at Ishmael Stadium. Play will resume at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the Generals leading 7-6.
