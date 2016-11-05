High school football playoffs kick off across Central Kentucky

Cameran Morgan broke free in open territory for Lafayette, who hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
Butler cleared the benches after a sideline scuffle near the home team sideline. Lafayette hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cameron Morgan broke free in open territory before fumbling for Lafayette, who hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
A fuse was blown at Ishmael Stadium late in the first quarter, causing a delay and eventually a postponement until saturday at 3:00 p.m. Lafayette hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
Walker Wood passed for Lafayette, who hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
Matthew Guilfoill caught a pass from Walker Wood for Lafayette on Friday. Lafayette hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cameron Morgan took the handoff from Walker Wood on Friday night. Lafayette hosted Louisville Butler on Friday, November 4, 2016.
Bryan Station's Desmond Bernard Celebrates with Kendrick Curry following Curry's touchdown reception against Cooper at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Bryan Station quarterback Jalen Burbage throws against Cooper at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Bryan Station's Chris Jones runs against Cooper at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Bryan Station's Desmond Bernard makes a huge run against Cooper at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cooper quarterback Jerod Lonaker throws against Bryan Station at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Bryan Station's Kendrick Curry makes a touchdown reception against Cooper at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cooper quarterback Jerod Lonaker runs for a touchdown against Bryan Station at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cooper players congratulate quarterback Jerod Lonaker following his touchdown run against Bryan Station at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Bryan Station's Desmond Bernard breaks a tackle while running against Cooper at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cooper quarterback Jerod Lonaker runs against Bryan Station at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Cooper's Justin Schlarman breaks up the pass intended for Bryan Station's Desmond Bernard at R. L. Grider Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Lexington Catholic's Beau Allen threw a first half touchdown pass as Lexington Catholic played Waggener on Friday November 4, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Lexington Catholic's Dameon Jones ran for a first half touchdown as Lexington Catholic played Waggener on Friday November 4, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Lexington Catholic's Sam Hodges ran for a first half touchdown as Lexington Catholic played Waggener on Friday November 4, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Waggener’s Jarius Brents at cornerback as Lexington Catholic played Waggener on Friday November 4, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mercer County High School's Noah Sheperson (65) forces a fumble from Knox Central's Jeremy Stewart (28) in the first quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Grayson Blevins (2) tackles Knox Central's Donavan Arthur (44) in the first quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Knox Central's Adam Renfro (24) avoids Mercer County High School's Aaron Johnson (18) in the first quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Donald "D" Smith (33) runs the ball past Knox Central's Tanner Wells (8) in the first quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Trevon Faulkner (12) catches a touchdown past Knox Central's Dane Imel (20) in the second quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School Aaron Johnson (18) is tackled by Knox Central Jeremy Stewart (28) in the first quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Tanner Robins (15) is tackled by Knox Central's Dane Imel (20) in the second quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School head coach David Buchanan calls a play in the second quarter against Knox Central during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Grayson Blevins (2) runs the ball against Knox Central quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Gunnar Gillis (10) runs the ball in the second quarter against Knox Central during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Seth Tatum (4) tackles Knox Central's Donavan Arthur (44) in the second quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
Mercer County High School's Austin Logdon (25) tackles Knox Central's Jaxon Stewart (7) in the second quarter during the first-round Class 4A game Friday, November 4, 2016., at Mercer County High School in Harrodsburg, KY.
