Class 6A football playoffs: Lafayette lights up Tates Creek

Lafayette defeated Tates Creek, 49-13, in the second round of the Class 6A football playoffs at home on Friday night.
The Generals, who defeated Tates Creek 50-28 three weeks ago, set up a rematch with Simon Kenton in next week’s regional round. Lafayette won at Simon Kenton, 42-28, in the 2015 state semifinals to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 1985.
Walker Wood, Lafayette’s quarterback who scored three rushing touchdowns and threw two on Friday, looks forward to next week’s matchup. The Pioneers were rated slightly higher than the Generals, No. 6 to No. 7, in the most recent Cantrall Ratings.
“That’s a great team,” Wood said of the undefeated Pioneers (12-0). “They’ve got a lot of good players and they got a great quarterback in Cameron Racke. They all make plays, so it’s gonna be a real good game.”
This year’s edition will happen a round earlier and at Lafayette, which would also host the state semifinals the Friday after Thanksgiving if it were to advance next week. Lafayette was Simon Kenton’s only loss last year.
“We just gotta go out like any other week and prepare and hopefully come out with a victory,” Wood said.
Wood scored three times in the first half to help Lafayette jet out to a 28-7 lead. The University of Kentucky commit finished with 15 carries for 109 yards and as 16-for-21 for 217 yards and two TDs, including a 72-yard connection with sophomore TeAndre Newcomb in the first quarter to put the Generals ahead 14-0.
Tates Creek’s Elijah Johnson returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD to pull the Commodores within 14-7 soon after Newcomb’s TD, but Lafayette reeled off 35 straight, capped by a 25-yard interception TD return by junior linebacker Ean Shaw.
Lafayette finished with 538 yards of offense to only 156 for Tates Creek, which was held to 13 net rushing yards.
It was a much cleaner game from a penalty standpoint than the last time these two met. Lafayette was flagged 16 times for 164 yards in the first meeting; the Generals had nine infractions for 70 on Friday. Tates Creek had seven calls against it for 61 penalty yards on Oct. 22 and had just five for 52 in the rematch.
Cameron Morgan led Lafayette with 22 carries for 150 yards and a TD. Newcomb had four catches for 99 yards. Dylan Adkins had a game-high 11 tackles and a sack for Tates Creek. He also scored the Commodores’ only offensive TD.
Jackson Beerman led Tates Creek with seven catches for 84 yards.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Lafayette 49, Tates Creek 13
Tates Creek
7
0
0
6
—
13
Lafayette
21
7
21
0
—
49
L—Walker wood 36 run (Sutton Averitt kick); L—TeAndre Newcomb 72 pass from Wood (Averitt kick); TC—Elijah Johnson 60 kickoff return (Dozier Combs kick); L—Wood 1 run (Averitt kick); L—Wood 2 run (Averitt kick); L—Cameron Morgan 47 run (Averitt kick); L—Dekwan Edwards 14 pass from Wood (Averitt kick); L—Ean Shaw 25 interception return (Averitt kick); TC—Dylan Adkins 3 run (pass failed).
Records: Lafayette 11-1, Tates Creek 6-6.
