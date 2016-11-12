High School Football

November 12, 2016 10:03 AM

Matchups set for Kentucky high school football playoff quarterfinals

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Matchups for the quarterfinal round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs. All games are scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Games listed in bracketed order (click on links to view brackets):

Class 6A

Male (10-2) at St. Xavier (9-3)

Central Hardin (9-3) at Trinity (12-0)

Ryle (12-0) at Scott County (10-2)

Simon Kenton (11-1) at Lafayette (11-1)

Class 5A

Owensboro (10-2) at Bowling Green (12-0)

Covington Catholic (9-3) at Fern Creek (10-2)

North Bullitt (9-3) at South Oldham (11-1)

Pulaski County (10-2) at Southwestern (9-3)

Class 4A

South Warren (9-3) at Franklin-Simpson (12-0)

John Hardin (8-4) at Shelby County (11-1)

Mercer County (8-4) at Wayne County (10-2)

Ashland Blazer (9-3) at Johnson Central (11-1)

Class 3A

Caldwell County (8-4) at Elizabethtown (9-3)

Central (7-5) at Lexington Catholic (7-5)

Russell (10-1) at Belfry (11-1)

Casey County (10-1) at Corbin (11-1)

Class 2A

Mayfield (12-0) at Owensboro Catholic (11-1)

DeSales (10-2) at Louisville Christian (11-1)

Covington Holy Cross (9-3) at Newport Central Catholic (7-5)

Danville (10-2) at Lexington Christian (12-0)

Class A

Russellville (11-1) at Bethlehem (7-4)

Kentucky Country Day (10-2) at Beechwood (11-1)

Raceland (10-2) at Paintsville (12-0)

Hazard (10-2) at Pikeville (10-2)

