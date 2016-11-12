Matchups set for Kentucky high school football playoff quarterfinals

Matchups for the quarterfinal round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs. All games are scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Games listed in bracketed order (click on links to view brackets):
Male (10-2) at St. Xavier (9-3)
Central Hardin (9-3) at Trinity (12-0)
Ryle (12-0) at Scott County (10-2)
Simon Kenton (11-1) at Lafayette (11-1)
Owensboro (10-2) at Bowling Green (12-0)
Covington Catholic (9-3) at Fern Creek (10-2)
North Bullitt (9-3) at South Oldham (11-1)
Pulaski County (10-2) at Southwestern (9-3)
South Warren (9-3) at Franklin-Simpson (12-0)
John Hardin (8-4) at Shelby County (11-1)
Mercer County (8-4) at Wayne County (10-2)
Ashland Blazer (9-3) at Johnson Central (11-1)
Caldwell County (8-4) at Elizabethtown (9-3)
Central (7-5) at Lexington Catholic (7-5)
Russell (10-1) at Belfry (11-1)
Casey County (10-1) at Corbin (11-1)
Mayfield (12-0) at Owensboro Catholic (11-1)
DeSales (10-2) at Louisville Christian (11-1)
Covington Holy Cross (9-3) at Newport Central Catholic (7-5)
Danville (10-2) at Lexington Christian (12-0)
Russellville (11-1) at Bethlehem (7-4)
Kentucky Country Day (10-2) at Beechwood (11-1)
Raceland (10-2) at Paintsville (12-0)
Hazard (10-2) at Pikeville (10-2)
Comments