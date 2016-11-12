High school football playoffs: Second round action

Lafayette's Cameron Morgan falls inches short of a touchdown on a long run against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan runs against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood celebrates his touchdown run against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood runs against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Tates Creek's Jackson Beerman runs against Lafayette in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's TeAndre Newcomb runs against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood celebrates a touchdown run against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan runs against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette head coach Eric Shaw talks to the official after a flag against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan breaks a tackle against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Dekwan Edwards is tackled by Tates Creek's Cameron Stewart in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Dekwan Edwards breaks a tackle against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Zak Sherman runs against Tates Creek in the second round of football playoffs at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lexington Catholic High School Dameon Jones (4) runs the ball in the first quarter against Bardstown at Lexington Catholic High School during the second-round Class 3A game Friday, November 11, 2016., in Lexington, KY.
Clay Jackson
Lexington Catholic High School quarterback Kirk Fagot (13) runs the ball against Bardstown at Lexington Catholic High School during the second-round Class 3A game Friday, November 11, 2016., in Lexington, KY.
Clay Jackson
Lexington Catholic High School players run onto the field before the during the second-round Class 3A game Friday, November 11, 2016., against Bardstown at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, KY.
Clay Jackson
Bardstown Santrel Farmer (3) passes the ball in the second quarter against Lexington Catholic High School during the second-round Class 3A game Friday, November 11, 2016., in Lexington, KY.
Clay Jackson
Bardstown gets ready to play Lexington Catholic High School during the second-round Class 3A game Friday, November 11, 2016., in Lexington, KY.
Clay Jackson
Bardstown TraJan Walls (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Lexington Catholic High School in the second quarter during the second-round Class 3A game Friday, November 11, 2016., in Lexington, KY.
Clay Jackson