Kentucky Football Coaches Association names players, coaches of the year

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association honored coaches and players from the 48 football districts in the state this weekend.
Three individuals from Lexington were recognized with awards, sponsored by Russell Athletics. Lexington Christian Coach Ethan Atchley and Lexington Catholic Coach Mark Perry were named coach of the year in their respective districts, Class 2A, District 7 and Class 3A, District 4. Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood was named player of the year in Class 6A, District 8.
Colby McKee of Scott County was recognized as player of the year in Class 6A, District 7. Madison Central Coach Mark Scenters was named coach of the year in Class 6A, District 8.
The following coaches were honored for guiding their teams to undefeated regular seasons: Joe Chirico, Paintsville; Atchley, LCA; Joe Morris, Mayfield; Doug Preston, Franklin-Simpson; Kevin Wallace, Bowling Green; Bob Beatty, Trinity; Mike Engler, Ryle.
Class A
Coach
School
Player
School
District 1
John Meyers
Russellville
Devon Nesbett
Crittenden County
District 2
Dale Estes
Campbellsville
Matthew Hagan
Bethlehem
District 3
Craig Foley
Frankfort
Hunter Conway
Frankfort
District 4
Rick Hornsby
Ludlow
Justin Blackburn
Ludlow
District 5
Brian Washington
Paris
Zach Richardson
Nicholas County
District 6
Joe Chirico
Paintsville
Kent Phelps
Paintsville
District 7
Bart Elam
Pineville
Tucker Woolum
Pineville
District 8
Chris McNamee
Pikeville
Cory Smith
Hazard
Class 2A
Coach
School
Player
School
District 1
Joe Morris
Mayfield
Trajon Bright
Mayfield
District 2
Ryan Emmick
Butler County
Rex Henderson
Butler County
District 3
Jeff Garmon
Glasgow
Ben Hughes
Glasgow
District 4
Stephan Lefors
Louisville Christian
Jacob Paulson
Louisville Christian
District 5
Jeff Barth
Walton-Verona
Hunter Ruber
Walton-Verona
District 6
Dan Wagner
Newport Catholic
Derick Barnes
Covington Holy Cross
District 7
Ethan Atchley
Lexington Christian
Zach Dampier
Danville
District 8
Eddie Melton
Leslie County
Wes Hager
Prestonburg
Class 3A
Coach
School
Player
School
District 1
David Barnes
Caldwell County
Shane Burns
Caldwell County
District 2
Mark Brown
Elizabethtown
Daniel Caudill
Edmonson County
District 3
David Clark
Bardstown
Corey Johnson
Central
District 4
Mark Perry
Lexington Catholic
WanDale Robinson
Western Hills
District 5
TJ Maynard
Russell
Nick Conley
Russell
District 6
Philip Haywood
Belfry
Cameron Catron
Belfry
District 7
Mike Jones
Estill County
Dawson Bingham
Estill County
District 8
Justin Haddix
Corbin
Camron Sizemore
Corbin
Class 4A
Coach
School
Player
School
District 1
Marc Clark
Hopkinsville
Jalen Johnson
Hopkinsville
District 2
Doug Preston
Franklin-Simpson
Josiah Robey
Franklin-Simpson
District 3
Alan Campos
Valley
Brayden Campos
Valley
District 4
Mike Marksberry
Spencer County
Brandon Leff
Spencer County
District 5
Mike Bowlin
East Jessamine
Kyle Gann
East Jessamine
District 6
Scott Parkey
Rockcastle County
Chayse McClure
Rockcastle County
District 7
Jonathan Thomas
Mason County
Alex Thurza
Scott
District 8
Jim Matney
Johnson Central
Geordan Blanton
Johnson Central
Class 5A
Coach
School
Player
School
District 1
Evan Merrick
Marshall County
Keyron Catlett
Christian County
District 2
Kevin Wallace
Bowling Green
Dalan Cofer
Bowling Green
District 3
Jamie Reed
South Oldham
Hunter Perdue
Bullitt East
District 4
Mike Gossett
Southen
Kyree Hawkins
Fern Creek
District 5
Eddie Eviston
Covington Catholic
A J Meyer
Covington Catholic
District 6
Mark Peach
Anderson County
Carter Smith
Madison Southern
District 7
Larry French
Southwestern
Jake Johnson
Pulaski County
District 8
Jason Chappell
Whitley County
Dylan Wilson
Whitley County
Class 6A
Coach
School
Player
School
District 1
Jody Ashby
Ohio County
Hunter Combs
Muhlenberg County
Marquel Tinsley
Daviess County
District 2
Tim Mattingly
Central Hardin
Darius Barbour
Central Hardin
District 3
Will Wilford
St. Xavier
Jaelin Carter
Manual
District 4
Shaun Davis
Eastern
Sugar Ray Wyche
Eastern
District 5
Mike Engler
Ryle
Donte Hendrix
Cooper
District 6
Jeff Marksberry
Simon Kenton
Cameron Racke
Simon Kenton
District 7
Jim McKee
Scott County
Colby McKee
Scott County
District 8
Mark Scenters
Madison Central
Walker Wood
Lafayette
