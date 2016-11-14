High School Football

November 14, 2016 4:23 PM

Kentucky Football Coaches Association names players, coaches of the year

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association honored coaches and players from the 48 football districts in the state this weekend.

Three individuals from Lexington were recognized with awards, sponsored by Russell Athletics. Lexington Christian Coach Ethan Atchley and Lexington Catholic Coach Mark Perry were named coach of the year in their respective districts, Class 2A, District 7 and Class 3A, District 4. Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood was named player of the year in Class 6A, District 8.

Colby McKee of Scott County was recognized as player of the year in Class 6A, District 7. Madison Central Coach Mark Scenters was named coach of the year in Class 6A, District 8.

The following coaches were honored for guiding their teams to undefeated regular seasons: Joe Chirico, Paintsville; Atchley, LCA; Joe Morris, Mayfield; Doug Preston, Franklin-Simpson; Kevin Wallace, Bowling Green; Bob Beatty, Trinity; Mike Engler, Ryle.

Class A

Coach

School

Player

School

District 1

John Meyers

Russellville

Devon Nesbett

Crittenden County

District 2

Dale Estes

Campbellsville

Matthew Hagan

Bethlehem

District 3

Craig Foley

Frankfort

Hunter Conway

Frankfort

District 4

Rick Hornsby

Ludlow

Justin Blackburn

Ludlow

District 5

Brian Washington

Paris

Zach Richardson

Nicholas County

District 6

Joe Chirico

Paintsville

Kent Phelps

Paintsville

District 7

Bart Elam

Pineville

Tucker Woolum

Pineville

District 8

Chris McNamee

Pikeville

Cory Smith

Hazard

Class 2A

Coach

School

Player

School

District 1

Joe Morris

Mayfield

Trajon Bright

Mayfield

District 2

Ryan Emmick

Butler County

Rex Henderson

Butler County

District 3

Jeff Garmon

Glasgow

Ben Hughes

Glasgow

District 4

Stephan Lefors

Louisville Christian

Jacob Paulson

Louisville Christian

District 5

Jeff Barth

Walton-Verona

Hunter Ruber

Walton-Verona

District 6

Dan Wagner

Newport Catholic

Derick Barnes

Covington Holy Cross

District 7

Ethan Atchley

Lexington Christian

Zach Dampier

Danville

District 8

Eddie Melton

Leslie County

Wes Hager

Prestonburg

Class 3A

Coach

School

Player

School

District 1

David Barnes

Caldwell County

Shane Burns

Caldwell County

District 2

Mark Brown

Elizabethtown

Daniel Caudill

Edmonson County

District 3

David Clark

Bardstown

Corey Johnson

Central

District 4

Mark Perry

Lexington Catholic

WanDale Robinson

Western Hills

District 5

TJ Maynard

Russell

Nick Conley

Russell

District 6

Philip Haywood

Belfry

Cameron Catron

Belfry

District 7

Mike Jones

Estill County

Dawson Bingham

Estill County

District 8

Justin Haddix

Corbin

Camron Sizemore

Corbin

Class 4A

Coach

School

Player

School

District 1

Marc Clark

Hopkinsville

Jalen Johnson

Hopkinsville

District 2

Doug Preston

Franklin-Simpson

Josiah Robey

Franklin-Simpson

District 3

Alan Campos

Valley

Brayden Campos

Valley

District 4

Mike Marksberry

Spencer County

Brandon Leff

Spencer County

District 5

Mike Bowlin

East Jessamine

Kyle Gann

East Jessamine

District 6

Scott Parkey

Rockcastle County

Chayse McClure

Rockcastle County

District 7

Jonathan Thomas

Mason County

Alex Thurza

Scott

District 8

Jim Matney

Johnson Central

Geordan Blanton

Johnson Central

Class 5A

Coach

School

Player

School

District 1

Evan Merrick

Marshall County

Keyron Catlett

Christian County

District 2

Kevin Wallace

Bowling Green

Dalan Cofer

Bowling Green

District 3

Jamie Reed

South Oldham

Hunter Perdue

Bullitt East

District 4

Mike Gossett

Southen

Kyree Hawkins

Fern Creek

District 5

Eddie Eviston

Covington Catholic

A J Meyer

Covington Catholic

District 6

Mark Peach

Anderson County

Carter Smith

Madison Southern

District 7

Larry French

Southwestern

Jake Johnson

Pulaski County

District 8

Jason Chappell

Whitley County

Dylan Wilson

Whitley County

Class 6A

Coach

School

Player

School

District 1

Jody Ashby

Ohio County

Hunter Combs

Muhlenberg County

Marquel Tinsley

Daviess County

District 2

Tim Mattingly

Central Hardin

Darius Barbour

Central Hardin

District 3

Will Wilford

St. Xavier

Jaelin Carter

Manual

District 4

Shaun Davis

Eastern

Sugar Ray Wyche

Eastern

District 5

Mike Engler

Ryle

Donte Hendrix

Cooper

District 6

Jeff Marksberry

Simon Kenton

Cameron Racke

Simon Kenton

District 7

Jim McKee

Scott County

Colby McKee

Scott County

District 8

Mark Scenters

Madison Central

Walker Wood

Lafayette

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos