Kentucky high school football playoffs: Live updates

The 2016 high school football season entered the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on Friday night, and Kentucky.com is where you want to be to follow the action.
Below are some helpful links to scores and additional high school football information.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games on Friday night.
Scores:
Friday’s high school football scores and line scores
Live Twitter updates:
Ryle at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.
Simon Kenton at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Live video broadcasts:
Simon Kenton at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Covington Holy Cross at Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Louisville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
North Bullitt at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m.
Live audio broadcasts:
Comments