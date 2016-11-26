State football semifinals: Lafayette, Danville advance

Lafayette's Cameron Morgan runs against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Matthew Guilfoil celebrates his touchdown run against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Matthew Guilfoil outruns two defenders to score a touchdown on this run against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's TeAndre Newcomb runs against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan runs against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Scott County quarterback Josh Davis hands off against Lafayette in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Dekwan Edwards makes a huge reception setting up Walker Wood for a touchdown run on the next play against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Scott County's Jacob Burton is congratulated after his touchdown run against Lafayette in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood celebrates his touchdown run against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan is tackled on the run against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood celebrates his touchdown run against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Lafayette's TeAndre Newcomb runs against Scott Co. in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Scott County's Kendrick Hamilton breaks a tackle as he runs for a touchdown against Lafayette in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Scott County quarterback Josh Davis breaks a tackle on this touchdown run against Lafayette in the KHSAA Class 6A sate semifinals at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 25, 2016.
Matt Goins
Danville players met with Covington Holy Cross before the coin toss at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville players ran onto the field before their game against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s Ellison Stanfield prepared for the game against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville High School's D’mauriae VanCleave (7) runs the ball in the first quarter against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Covington Holy Cross Xavier Abernathy (3) runs the ball in the first quarter at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Covington Holy Cross’ Derrick Barnes (21) was tackled by Danville’s Ellison Stanfield in the first quarter at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s David Walker reached to catch TD pass while being defended by Covington Holy Cross’ Corey Lyons in the first quarter at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville High head coach Clay Clevenger's talks with players in the second quarter against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Covington Holy Cross’ Derrick Barnes reached to tackle Danville’s Ellison Stanfield at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s Zack Dampier looked to pass in the second quarter against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s Jaleel Warren celebrated after a touchdown against Covington Holy Cross in the second quarter of the Admirals’ 42-35 win on Friday.
Clay Jackson
Danville High School's Zack Dampier (18) signals the start of the fourth quarter against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s David Walker celebrated in the fourth quarter against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s Jaylon Brashear (74) celebrated in the fourth quarter against Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson
Danville’s Ellison Stanfield (13) celebrated after the Admirals’ 42-35 win over Covington Holy Cross at Danville High School during Class 2A State Football Semifinals Friday, November 25, 2016., in Danville, KY.
Clay Jackson