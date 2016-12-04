Lafayette falls to Trinity in 6A state football finals

Walker Wood rushed for just 42 yards on Saturday. Wood also sustained a knee injury of unknown severity. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Matthew Guilfoill walked off the field with the State runner up trophy for the Generals. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Walker Wood ran in a touchdown in the second quarter. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Walker Wood rushed for just 42 yards on Saturday. Wood also sustained a knee injury of unknown severity. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Walker Wood was seen being consoled after his final game with the Generals. Wood walked off the field with crutches after an injury of unknown severity. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Cameron Morgan found room for the Generals during the third quarter. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Demarco Fishback had a huge stop on Noah Ellison in the red zone. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Demarco Fishback (sophomore) was clearly upset at the loss for the Generals. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Walker wood passed for 181 yards on Saturday night. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Cory Hise was seen consoling Justin Hagan after a tough loss on Saturday. Both were four year Seniors. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Walker Wood rushed for just 42 yards on Saturday. Wood also sustained a knee injury of unknown severity. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Matthew Guilfoill caught a pass from Walker wood in the fourth quarter. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Ean Shaw (junior) looked disappointed in the outcome of Saturday's game. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Rondale Moore ran down the sideline for Trinity. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Spencer Blackburn ran for a big gain for Trinity on Saturday. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Alex Simpson (senior, injured) was seen consoling Matthew Guilfoill (junior) after the loss on Saturday. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
A dejected General looked disapopointed in the outcome of Saturdays game. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Cameron Morgan had a small gain for Lafayette. Robert Lewis was called for one of two illegal participation penalties on Trinity, after continuing to play after having his helmet knocked off. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Cameron Morgan ran for a touchdown mid first quarter for the Generals. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips
Spencer Blackburn passed to Rondale Moore for a loss. The Lafayette generals played the Trinity Shamrocks for the KHSAA Class 6A state Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Weston Phillips