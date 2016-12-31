Lafayette star Jedrick Wills playing in Under Armour All-American game on New Year’s Day

Lafayette football star Jedrick Wills will play in the Under Armour High School All-American Game at 1 p.m. Sunday. Wills, an offensive tackle, is part of Team Highlight in the game.
The ninth annual edition of the all-star contest will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and broadcast on ESPN. Notable NFL players who participated in the game include Jadeveon Clowney, A.J. Green and Jameis Winston.
Lafayette offensive line coach Garry McPeek, who recently was named the first athletic director for Frederick Douglass High School, is on the Team Highlight coaching staff.
Under Armour Highlight Oline! @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/5IBmgQ5ie8— Garry McPeek (@olineballcoach) December 29, 2016
Wills, rated as a five-star offensive tackle and the 16th-ranked recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, committed to the University of Alabama in November. He was one of the most highly-recruited players in the country and was a primary target for the University of Kentucky.
Under Armour presented a jersey to Wills in November. Wills also was a nominee for the U.S. Army All-American Game but declined an invitation to participate in that event, which is scheduled for Jan. 7 but whose activities begin Jan. 1.
