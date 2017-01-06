University of Kentucky commit Walker Wood among eight Mr. Football finalists

Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood is among the eight finalists for Mr. Football, awarded by members of the media as part of the All-State team voting.
Wood joined Landon Arnett (Mayfield), Spencer Blackburn (Trinity), Geordan Blanton (Johnson Central), Trajon Bright (Mayfield), Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green), Jake Johnson (Pulaski County) and Tanner Morgan (Ryle) on the list, released Thursday by the Associated Press. The winner is expected to be announced later this month.
Wood, who’s committed to the University of Kentucky, could become the first winner from Lexington since the award started in 1986. Central Kentucky has produced just three winners — Harrodsburg’s Dennis Johnson (1997), Boyle County’s Jeff Duggins (2001) and Boyle County’s Lamar Dawson (2010).
Wood won the Paul Hornung Award this season after leading Lafayette to its second straight Class 6A finals appearance. The Generals became the first Lexington school to play in consecutive championship games. He rushed for 31 touchdowns and threw for 30 scores as a senior.
Seven of the eight nominees (excluding Arnett) were named to the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Class of the Commonwealth team in December.
