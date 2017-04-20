Next level: Paintsville produces another D-I commit, Ohmer makes it official with WKU

In the last two seasons Paintsville football has produced a Mr. Football in Kash Daniel (now at the University of Kentucky) and an all-state running back in Kent Phelps, a workhorse headed to Wofford College. The Class A school located in Johnson County isn’t done producing Division I talent.
Tyrese Allen, a three-star defensive tackle who’s considered the fifth best prospect in the state’s 2018 class by 247Sports, committed to West Virginia on Tuesday. Allen chose the Mountaineers over several other offers, including Purdue, Western Kentucky, Cincinnati and Marshall.
“The ultimate deciding factor for me was, West Virginia from day one, since my first visit up there, it just felt like home and I just feel like it was the best fit for me,” Allen told WYMT on Tuesday.
▪ Scott boys’ basketball star Jake Ohmer officially signed his letter of intent with Western Kentucky on Wednesday. The school also retired his jersey during the ceremony.
Brad Stephens of the Bowling Green Daily News asked Ohmer about the game-winning shot he hit against Campbell County in the 10th Region finals to send his Eagles to Rupp Arena, where he earned a scholarship offer from WKU Coach Rick Stansbury.
“I think about it almost every day,” Ohmer told the paper. “If that shot hadn’t went in, where would I be now? It could be the same but probably not.”
▪ Campbellsville University senior Cassidy Scantland was named women’s golfer of the week by the Mid-South Conference for the second time this season on Monday. Scantland, who finished as state runner-up in the 2011 KHSAA girls’ championship while at Green County, won the Campbellsville Invitational last weekend with an 8-over-par 152. It was her second victory in as many tournaments and her 14th overall in college.
▪ A pair of Central Kentuckians who play softball for Lindsey Wilson took home first-time honors in the Mid-South Conference earlier this week. Taylor Slade, a freshman who pitched at Western Hills, was named pitcher of the week while Samantha Luckett, a sophomore infielder who was a junior on Scott County’s 2014 state-title team, was named player of the week. The duo helped Lindsey Wilson clinch the MSC regular-season title last weekend.
▪ Harlan County senior Treyce Spurlock and Meade County senior James Baker both committed to Morehead State this week. Spurlock averaged 15.1 points for the Black Bears, who reached the boys’ Sweet Sixteen for the first time in March. Baker, who returned from injury and led Meade County to the state tournament following a 1-19 record in their final 20 games of the regular season, averaged 15.8 points for the Green Wave.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
