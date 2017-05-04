High School Football

East Jessamine will honor its past with slick new football helmets

By Josh Moore

East Jessamine’s football team will sport helmets recognizing four former Jessamine County schools as part of its 2017 season.

In addition to headwear honoring Jessamine County High School (which split into East and West Jessamine in 1997), the team will wear new helmets with imagery from the Nicholasville Tarantulas, Rosenwald-Dunbar Spartans and Wilmore Bears. On home games where one of the four “Honor Our Past” helmets is worn, any alumni of that respective school will be honored on the field during the contest.

The idea was the brainchild of athletic director Daniel Sandlin, a Jessamine native who wants to remind folks in the area of the past while also exciting student-athletes, who were involved in the development, with new gear.

Sandlin hopes to incorporate elements celebrating past schools into each sport at East Jessamine school year.

“The goal is to get that information out and honor those people from those schools who usually don’t get that recognition,” Sandlin said. “ We want to try to reach out to our community and let them know we care.”

East Jessamine also will wear two new “normal” helmets this season: one featuring a Jaguar design and the other emblazoned with two sledge hammers crossed together. (Before each game, the team chooses a player who played the best in the previous week and that person leads the team onto the team — while wielding a hammer.)

Samples of the helmets were shared on Twitter @EJHS_Athletics. The design honoring Jessamine County, whose mascot was “Colts” and inherited by rival West Jessamine, is the only one without mascot imagery included in the design.

