These Lexington high school football games don’t count, but you should watch anyway

Scrimmage season has started, and two Lexington teams are playing their first “dont-count-against-their-record” football contests tonight.
Woodford County, coached by former University of Kentucky star Dennis Johnson, travels to reigning city champion Lafayette tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game likely will be our first glimpse of who will be under center this season for the Generals, whose former star at the position, Walker Wood, is now at UK.
Paul Laurence Dunbar travels to Mercer County for a 7 p.m. showdown tonight. The Titans, coming off an 8-5 season that ended in the Class 4A region finals, boast one of the state’s best defensive backs in Trevon Faulkner, a multi-sport star who will contend for Mr. Basketball honors this season. The Bulldogs lost several offensive components from last year but return Alex Bard, an All-City running back.
Lexington Catholic goes to Bryan Station for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday. That contest will feature two of the city’s top quarterbacks — Beau Allen, the Catholic standout who was offered by UK over the summer, and Jalen Burbage, who threw 20 TDs last year and is the son of Cornell Burbage.
Frederick Douglass will host Clark County at 8 p.m. as part of an all-day football jamboree involving youth and middle school teamson Friday. East Jessamine and Madison Southern will play at Douglass at 5:30 p.m.
Lexington Christian hosts Western Hills at 7:30 p.m. Friday. LCA is considered one of the biggest challengers in Class 2A this season, while Western Hills features Wandale Robinson, a junior with a UK offer.
Tates Creek hosts Manual, a preseason top-10 team in Class 6A, at 7 p.m. Friday. Henry Clay travels to Central Hardin on Friday.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments