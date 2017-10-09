Tates Creek's Cameron Workman (10) drops back to pass the ball during a game against Madison Central at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Tates Creek beat Madison Central 17-10.
Tates Creek's Cameron Workman (10) drops back to pass the ball during a game against Madison Central at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Tates Creek beat Madison Central 17-10. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football poll

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 09, 2017 9:22 AM

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press football polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling, which will be released later on Monday.

Class A

School

Record

1. Beechwood

5-2

2. Paintsville

6-1

3. Hazard

5-1

4. Kentucky Country Day

6-1

5. Raceland

4-3

6. Ludlow

7-0

7. Russellville

5-2

8. Paris

6-1

9. Bracken County

6-2

10. Louisville Holy Cross

3-4

Class 2A

School

Record

1. DeSales

7-0

2. Lexington Christian

7-0

3. Danville

8-0

4. Mayfield

6-1

5. Louisville Christian Academy

5-2

6. Newport Central Catholic

4-3

7. Somerset

5-3

8. Glasgow

5-2

9. Walton-Verona

5-2

10. Owensboro Catholic

5-3

Class 3A

School

Record

1. Belfry

6-1

2. Corbin

6-1

3. Boyle County

6-1

4. Central

5-2

5. Elizabethtown

6-1

6. Caldwell County

7-1

7. Casey County

7-0

8. Lexington Catholic

4-3

9. LaRue County

7-0

10. Western Hills

5-2

Class 4A

School

Record

1. Johnson Central

7-0

2. Wayne County

7-1

3. Collins

5-2

4. Ashland Blazer

6-2

5. Logan County

7-0

6. Rockcastle County

5-2

7. Allen County-Scottsville

5-2

8. Shelby County

5-2

9. Taylor County

5-2

10. Madisonville

5-2

Class 5A

School

Record

1. Covington Catholic

7-0

2. Bowling Green

5-2

3. Christian County

7-0

4. South Warren

7-1

5. South Oldham

6-1

6. Madison Southern

5-2

7. Anderson County

6-1

8. Southwestern

5-2

9. Apollo

5-2

10. Fern Creek

4-4

Class 6A

School

Record

1. Trinity (Louisville)

8-0

2. Scott County

6-2

3. St. Xavier

6-1

4. Male

7-1

5. Simon Kenton

8-0

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

5-2

7. Frederick Douglass

5-2

8. Tates Creek

5-2

9. Ryle

5-2

10. Campbell County

5-2

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

