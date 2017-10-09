See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football poll

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press football polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling, which will be released later on Monday.
Class A
School
Record
1. Beechwood
5-2
2. Paintsville
6-1
3. Hazard
5-1
4. Kentucky Country Day
6-1
5. Raceland
4-3
6. Ludlow
7-0
7. Russellville
5-2
8. Paris
6-1
9. Bracken County
6-2
10. Louisville Holy Cross
3-4
Class 2A
School
Record
1. DeSales
7-0
2. Lexington Christian
7-0
3. Danville
8-0
4. Mayfield
6-1
5. Louisville Christian Academy
5-2
6. Newport Central Catholic
4-3
7. Somerset
5-3
8. Glasgow
5-2
9. Walton-Verona
5-2
10. Owensboro Catholic
5-3
Class 3A
School
Record
1. Belfry
6-1
2. Corbin
6-1
3. Boyle County
6-1
4. Central
5-2
5. Elizabethtown
6-1
6. Caldwell County
7-1
7. Casey County
7-0
8. Lexington Catholic
4-3
9. LaRue County
7-0
10. Western Hills
5-2
Class 4A
School
Record
1. Johnson Central
7-0
2. Wayne County
7-1
3. Collins
5-2
4. Ashland Blazer
6-2
5. Logan County
7-0
6. Rockcastle County
5-2
7. Allen County-Scottsville
5-2
8. Shelby County
5-2
9. Taylor County
5-2
10. Madisonville
5-2
Class 5A
School
Record
1. Covington Catholic
7-0
2. Bowling Green
5-2
3. Christian County
7-0
4. South Warren
7-1
5. South Oldham
6-1
6. Madison Southern
5-2
7. Anderson County
6-1
8. Southwestern
5-2
9. Apollo
5-2
10. Fern Creek
4-4
Class 6A
School
Record
1. Trinity (Louisville)
8-0
2. Scott County
6-2
3. St. Xavier
6-1
4. Male
7-1
5. Simon Kenton
8-0
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
5-2
7. Frederick Douglass
5-2
8. Tates Creek
5-2
9. Ryle
5-2
10. Campbell County
5-2
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments