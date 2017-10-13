Tates Creek's Laron Warner breaks tackles as he runs for a large gain against Bryan Station at Tates Creek in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 15, 2017.
Tates Creek's Laron Warner breaks tackles as he runs for a large gain against Bryan Station at Tates Creek in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 15, 2017. Matt Goins
High School Football

Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football updates

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 13, 2017 6:21 PM

The ninth week of high school football season is here!

Below are some helpful links to scores, coverage and additional high school football information to get you through Friday night.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Live broadcasts

Video

Hancock County at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

Radio

Henry Clay at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.

Where we’ll be

Josh Moore (@HLpreps) and Matt Goins (@MattGoinsHL) are in Danville watching Boyle County host Lexington Catholic in a battle for Class 3A, District 4 supremacy. The Rebels (6-1) have only lost to city rival Danville this season while the Knights (4-3) are looking to break a stretch of alternating wins and losses this season; they defeated Western Hills, 71-49, last week.

Roundup

Rick Childress, Mark Sonka and Josh Sullivan will be bringing you a roundup of other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

KHSAA stat leaders

Overall leaders

Class A leaders

Class 2A leaders

Class 3A leaders

Class 4A leaders

Class 5A leaders

Class 6A leaders

Pigskin stories

Recent high school football coverage of note from the Herald-Leader and other outlets across the state.

Tiger tale (Chris Jung, Kentucky New Era): Jung memorialized EJ Austin, a Hopkinsville freshman who died after an accidental shooting over the weekend.

Scary mascots (Josh Moore, LHL): I ranked the five most frightening Kentucky high school team names to celebrate Friday the 13th.

Male-St. X preview (Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier-Journal): Frakes provided five items to watch in a game that will have big playoff implications next month.

Twitter stream

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

