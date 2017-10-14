Ballers: This week’s best high school football performances

Some of the best performances from the ninth week of high school football season in Kentucky.
Jay Becherer, Elizabethtown
He scored twice in the second half and finished with three touchdowns and 110 yards for the Panthers in a 35-13 win over previously-undefeated LaRue County in a Class 3A, District 2 tustle.
Tyree Clarke, Henry Clay
The Blue Devils senior rushed 20 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 35 yards and a score, and had three tackles on defense (one for a loss) in a 36-6 win at Bryan Station.
Tanner Crawford, Boyle County
Rushing differential was a major factor in the Rebels’ 48-17 crushing of Lexington Catholic: Boyle County had a 401-98 advantage on the ground, led by 209 yards by Crawford, a junior. He had 22 carries and scored four times, three of those scores coming in the second half.
Fumble finders, Montgomery County
Five different Indians — Charles Collins, Jay Eads, Tyler Jacobs, Justin Korossy and Andrew Rutledge — recovered fumbles by Anderson County players on Friday night. Those recoveries helped keep the Bearcats from completely rallying from a 20-3 halftime deficit; Montgomery County finished the evening with a 33-23 victory, only its second over Anderson County since they became district mates in 2011.
Jordan Hatcher, Madison Central
Two fourth-quarter field goals (31 yards and 32 yards) and an extra point 40 seconds into the game helped the junior kicker lead the Indians in scoring as they defeated Lafayette, 21-0, for the first time since 2011, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series.
Pickoff specialists, East Jessamine
Connor Hearn, Derek Patrick, Storm Wilson and Yamar Woods all recorded interceptions in East Jessamine’s 38-8 win over Marion County, which locked up the Jaguars’ second straight district title after having never won one in school history. Woods, a defensive lineman, returned his interception for a touchdown.
