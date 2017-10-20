Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football updates

The 10th week of the 2017 high school football season is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, coverage and additional high school football information to get you through Friday night.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.
Scoreboard
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Live broadcasts
Video
Danville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.
South Warren at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
Radio
Covington Catholic at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.
Henry Clay at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.
Johnson Central at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m.
Warren East at Franklin-Simpson, 8 p.m.
Where we’ll be
Josh Moore (@HLpreps) and Matt Goins (@MattGoinsHL) will be providing live coverage of the Danville-Lexington Christian game. Both teams are undefeated and meet in a battle for the top seed in their district.
Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) will be at the Frederick Douglass-Henry Clay game. Douglass (6-2) is looking to sweep the Fayette County public school district in its inaugural season. If Henry Clay (4-4) wins, it would either be in a three-way tie for the city title (if Tates Creek beats Lafayette on Friday) or win the city outright (if Lafayette beats Tates Creek).
Roundup
Rick Childress, Mark Sonka and Josh Sullivan will be bringing you a roundup of other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
KHSAA stat leaders
Pigskin stories
Recent high school football coverage of note from the Herald-Leader and other outlets across the state.
Top seeds and bragging rights (Josh Moore, LHL): A look at five of the most impactful games this week.
‘It’s finally here’ (Elliott Pratt, Bowling Green Daily News): Pratt previewed the Bowling Green-South Warren matchup, the first meeting between the Warren County powerhouses.
Twitter stream
A Twitter List by KentuckySports
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments