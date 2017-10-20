Tates Creek's Zach Taluskie (17) takes the field before a game against Madison Central at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
High School Football

Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football updates

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 20, 2017 6:24 PM

The 10th week of the 2017 high school football season is here!

Below are some helpful links to scores, coverage and additional high school football information to get you through Friday night.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Live broadcasts

Video

Danville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.

South Warren at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Radio

Covington Catholic at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Henry Clay at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Central at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ballard, 7 p.m.

Warren East at Franklin-Simpson, 8 p.m.

Where we’ll be

Josh Moore (@HLpreps) and Matt Goins (@MattGoinsHL) will be providing live coverage of the Danville-Lexington Christian game. Both teams are undefeated and meet in a battle for the top seed in their district.

Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) will be at the Frederick Douglass-Henry Clay game. Douglass (6-2) is looking to sweep the Fayette County public school district in its inaugural season. If Henry Clay (4-4) wins, it would either be in a three-way tie for the city title (if Tates Creek beats Lafayette on Friday) or win the city outright (if Lafayette beats Tates Creek).

Roundup

Rick Childress, Mark Sonka and Josh Sullivan will be bringing you a roundup of other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

KHSAA stat leaders

Overall leaders

Class A leaders

Class 2A leaders

Class 3A leaders

Class 4A leaders

Class 5A leaders

Class 6A leaders

Pigskin stories

Recent high school football coverage of note from the Herald-Leader and other outlets across the state.

Top seeds and bragging rights (Josh Moore, LHL): A look at five of the most impactful games this week.

‘It’s finally here’ (Elliott Pratt, Bowling Green Daily News): Pratt previewed the Bowling Green-South Warren matchup, the first meeting between the Warren County powerhouses.

Twitter stream

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  • Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

    Paul Laurence Dunbar football player Tyler Browning spoke with reporters before the 2017 season started.

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 0:58

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning
Highlights from Douglass-Lafayette match up 1:19

Highlights from Douglass-Lafayette match up
Highlights from the first Douglass High School football home game 1:23

Highlights from the first Douglass High School football home game

