‘If you’d told me we’d be city champs ... I don’t know that I’d have believed you’

Frederick Douglass 14, Henry Clay 7: Frederick Douglass continued making its mark on the Lexington football scene during its inaugural season on Friday.
A 40-yard touchdown pass from Montaveon Bean to Haiden Hunt with 1:06 to play sealed a dramatic win and finished off a sweep of the city’s other five public schools.
“That’s the most fun game I’ve ever been a part of and I’m so happy for these kids,” said Douglass Coach Brian Landis. “Our defense played lights out. That was the difference ... If you’d told me we’d be city champs in January I don’t know that I’d have believed you, but each day that passed it was becoming a reality. You could see the kids starting to come together and really buy into what we were preaching.”
Defense has been Douglass’ calling card all season, and Friday was no different. The Broncos held the Blue Devils’ offense to 173 yards and didn’t allow an offensive score. Henry Clay took a 7-0 lead on Ramond Jackson’s 100-yard interception return as the first half expired. Jefferson Harkless got the Broncos on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the the third quarter but the extra point attempt was no good, leaving the Blue Devils with a 7-6 lead.
Douglass (7-2) began its game-winning possession with 2:20 left to play and drove 55-yards for the score in just under a minute-and-a-half. Nate Gay’s successful 2-point conversion run set the final score.
Henry Clay (4-5) drove to the Douglass 34-yard line and took a timeout with two seconds left to set up a Hail Mary, but Shamarr Taylor sacked Henry Clay quarterback Darrin Van Horn to end the game. It was the culmination of a fantastic night for Taylor, who had 10 tackles, including four for-loss.
Hunt finished with six catches for 87 yards, including the game-winner.
“He does stuff you can’t coach,” said Landis of his junior receiver. “Big-time moments of the game you’ve got to get the ball in the hands of your best players and let them do stuff.”
Harkless rushed for 134 yards, averaging 6.1 yards-per-carry. Bean completed 17 of 29 passes for 183 yards.
Tates Creek 21, Lafayette 7: Teonte White rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Workman completed 8 of 14 passes for 156 yards as host Tates Creek beat Lafayette for the first time since 2013.
Laron Warner had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 43-yarder that gave the Commodores a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. Tates Creek overcame some serious ball-security issues. The Commodores fumbled six times but lost just one.
Cameron Morgan ran for 107 yards in the loss. The Generals avoided a shutout when Ean Shaw returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Tates Creek held Lafayette to 36 passing yards.
Danville 44, Lexington Christian 28: Lexington Christian’s bid for an undefeated season came to an end on Friday as No. 18 Danville pulled away late to knock off the host Eagles. Dillon Wheatley’s second touchdown of the night pulled No. 15 LCA (8-1) even at 28-28 halfway through the third quarter but the Admirals scored 16 unanswered points to seal the win and finish the regular season undefeated (10-0).
Danville’s Zach Thornton got the best of a great quarterback dual, completing 12 of 19 passes for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns while avoiding an interception. His 14-yard strike to Jaleel Warren with 1:05 left in the third quarter put the Admirals ahead for good. Thornton added 52 yards and another score on the ground.
Logan Nieves completed 23 of 35 passes for 219 yards and a 28-yard touchdown to Dearious Smith that gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead. Nieves added 87 rushing yards and a 1-yard TD plunge. Wheatley had 95 rushing yards in the loss.
Lexington Christian will resume its run at the program’s first Class 2A championship when it hosts Estill County in next Friday’s regular-season finale.
Lexington Catholic 42, Garrard County 24: There were offensive fireworks aplenty as Lexington Catholic (5-4) knocked off the visiting Golden Lions on Friday. Dameon Jones ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries while Nathan Schnurr caught six passes for 178 yards and a pair of scores as the Knights rolled up 489 total yards.
Beau Allen passed for 178 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Schnurr as LexCath built a 28-8 halftime lead. The Knights overcame a monster game by Garrard County running back Josh Warren, who chewed up 351 yards on the ground. Warren’s third touchdown drew Garrard County (3-6) within 35-24 early in the fourth quarter, but Jones put the game away with a 58-yard TD run on Catholic’s next possession.
Bryan Station 20, Paul Dunbar 18: In a matchup between teams looking for their first victory of the year, Jalen Burbage got Bryan Station (1-8) into the win column. The junior quarterback’s 9-yard TD run put the Defenders ahead 7-3 in the second quarter and his 3-yard score put them ahead for good, 14-10, in the third. Alex Bard’s 3-yard touchdown run pulled Dunbar (0-9) within 20-18 early in the fourth quarter but Station’s defense held the rest of the way. Bard finished with 74 rushing yards.
Covington Catholic 49, Dixie Heights 6: A.J. Mayer tossed two touchdown passes and added a 22-yard rushing score as No. 1 Covington Catholic (9-0) scored 35 first-quarter points and cruised past visiting Dixie Heights (3-6). Mayer completed 9 of 21 passes for 165 yards. CovCath rushed for 222 yards and five total touchdowns, including two by Casey McGinness. Brandon Barker was the offense for Dixie Heights, rushing for 131 of the Colonels’ 165 total yards and scoring their lone touchdown. Neither team turned the ball over.
Scott County 48, Pleasure Ridge Park 21: Junior fullback Austin Barnett powered a lethal ground game for No. 4 Scott County on Friday, rushing for 151 yards and four touchdowns and averaging more than 10 yards-per-carry as the visiting Cardinals crushed No. 9 PRP. Scott County rolled up 325 total rushing yards and scored all of its points before halftime, taking a 48-7 lead into the locker room. Josh Davis completed all three of his pass attempts, throwing touchdowns to Glen Covington and Brice Fryman.
DeWayne Hall ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and Shannon Bishop caught three passes for 105 yards and a score in the loss.
Franklin County 52, North Oldham 20: Jesse Thurman completed 14 of 19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns as host Franklin County (5-4) routed North Oldham (2-7). Tre Simmons caught four passes for 69 yards and a pair of scores in the win. Fred Farrier returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter, giving Franklin County a 38-7 halftime lead.
Brendan McAfee had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 2-yard TD run for the Mustangs while Adam Barry kicked field goals of 40 and 42 yards.
Madison Central 34, Clark County 14: Ethan Hahn caught three passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Madison Central (5-4) built a 20-0 halftime lead. Nitavius Thomas rushed for 107 yards and James Nisbet tossed two touchdowns for Clark County (4-5).
Madison Southern 41, Anderson County 20: The running game was once again potent for Madison Southern (7-2) as the host Eagles dominated visiting Anderson County (6-3). Carter Smith ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns while Landen Stacy added 118 yards and two scores as Madison Southern churned out 389 yards on the ground. Blake Franklin rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Josh Sullivan
Caitlyn Stroh contributed to this report.
