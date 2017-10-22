St. Xavier's Harrison Pate (29) breaks up a pass intended for Trinity's Ryan Miller (39) during their game at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Trinity beat St. Xavier 28-0.
High School Football

See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 22, 2017 3:10 PM

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press football polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling, which will be released later on Monday.

Class A

School

Record

1. Beechwood

7-2

2. Paintsville

8-1

3. Kentucky Country Day

8-1

4. Hazard

6-2

5. Ludlow

8-1

6. Paris

8-1

7. Raceland

5-4

8. Bracken County

8-2

9. Russellville

6-3

10. Williamsburg

6-3

Class 2A

School

Record

1. DeSales

9-0

2. Danville

10-0

3. Mayfield

8-1

4. Lexington Christian

8-1

5. Christian Academy of Louisville

7-2

6. Glasgow

7-2

7. Newport Central Catholic

5-4

8. Lloyd Memorial

7-2

9. Somerset

6-4

10. Walton-Verona

7-2

Class 3A

School

Record

1. Belfry

8-1

2. Boyle County

8-1

3. Corbin

8-1

4. Central

7-2

5. Elizabethtown

8-1

6. Caldwell County

8-1

7. Casey County

8-1

8. LaRue County

8-1

9. Fleming County

8-1

10. Lexington Catholic

5-4

Class 4A

School

Record

1. Wayne County

8-1

2. Johnson Central

8-1

3. Ashland Blazer

8-2

4. Collins

7-2

5. Logan County

9-0

6. Knox Central

7-2

7. Taylor County

7-2

8. Franklin-Simpson

6-3

9. Rockcastle County

6-3

10. Shelby County

6-3

Class 5A

School

Record

1. Covington Catholic

9-0

2. Bowling Green

7-2

3. Christian County

9-0

4. South Oldham

8-1

5. South Warren

7-2

6. Madison Southern

7-2

7. Southwestern

7-2

8. Montgomery County

7-2

9. North Laurel

7-2

10. Apollo

7-2

Class 6A

School

Record

1. Trinity

10-0

2. Scott County

8-2

3. St. Xavier

8-1

4. Male

8-2

5. Ryle

7-2

6. Simon Kenton

9-1

7. Tates Creek

7-2

8. Frederick Douglass

7-2

9. Pleasure Ridge Park

6-3

10. Campbell County

6-3

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

