See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football polls

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press football polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling, which will be released later on Monday.
Class A
School
Record
1. Beechwood
7-2
2. Paintsville
8-1
3. Kentucky Country Day
8-1
4. Hazard
6-2
5. Ludlow
8-1
6. Paris
8-1
7. Raceland
5-4
8. Bracken County
8-2
9. Russellville
6-3
10. Williamsburg
6-3
Class 2A
School
Record
1. DeSales
9-0
2. Danville
10-0
3. Mayfield
8-1
4. Lexington Christian
8-1
5. Christian Academy of Louisville
7-2
6. Glasgow
7-2
7. Newport Central Catholic
5-4
8. Lloyd Memorial
7-2
9. Somerset
6-4
10. Walton-Verona
7-2
Class 3A
School
Record
1. Belfry
8-1
2. Boyle County
8-1
3. Corbin
8-1
4. Central
7-2
5. Elizabethtown
8-1
6. Caldwell County
8-1
7. Casey County
8-1
8. LaRue County
8-1
9. Fleming County
8-1
10. Lexington Catholic
5-4
Class 4A
School
Record
1. Wayne County
8-1
2. Johnson Central
8-1
3. Ashland Blazer
8-2
4. Collins
7-2
5. Logan County
9-0
6. Knox Central
7-2
7. Taylor County
7-2
8. Franklin-Simpson
6-3
9. Rockcastle County
6-3
10. Shelby County
6-3
Class 5A
School
Record
1. Covington Catholic
9-0
2. Bowling Green
7-2
3. Christian County
9-0
4. South Oldham
8-1
5. South Warren
7-2
6. Madison Southern
7-2
7. Southwestern
7-2
8. Montgomery County
7-2
9. North Laurel
7-2
10. Apollo
7-2
Class 6A
School
Record
1. Trinity
10-0
2. Scott County
8-2
3. St. Xavier
8-1
4. Male
8-2
5. Ryle
7-2
6. Simon Kenton
9-1
7. Tates Creek
7-2
8. Frederick Douglass
7-2
9. Pleasure Ridge Park
6-3
10. Campbell County
6-3
