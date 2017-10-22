Tates Creek running back Teonte White, left, ran past Madison Central's Denton Witt during the No. 24 Commodores’ 17-10 victory on Oct. 5. White had 92 yards and a touchdown in Tates Creek’s 21-7 victory over city rival Lafayette this past weekend. White and Laron Warner have combined for more than 1,000 yards on the ground for Tates Creek this season.
High School Football

Rating the State: Covington Catholic stays No. 1; Tates Creek climbs into Top 25

By Mark Sonka

msonka@herald-leader.com

October 22, 2017 5:19 PM

Covington Catholic held the top spot in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for a second straight week, while Tates Creek moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Covington Catholic rolled to a 49-6 win at Dixie Heights this past weekend to improve to 9-0. Trinity (10-0), St. Xavier (8-1), Scott County (8-2) and Male (8-2) rounded out the top five.

Tates Creek (7-2), after a 21-7 victory over city rival Lafayette on Friday night, entered the rankings tied with South Warren at No. 24. The Commodores’ only losses this season came on the road against No. 15 Danville and No. 22 Frederick Douglass, a team it could face again in the Class 6A state playoffs.

Among the movers and shakers this week, Bowling Green (7-2) jumped five spots to No. 10 after routing South Warren 43-7 on Friday night. After a 1-2 start, the Purples have won six games in a row.

South Warren took the biggest tumble in the ratings — from No. 17 to nearly falling out of the Top 25.

No. 16 South Oldham (8-1) and No. 20 Corbin (8-1) moved up four spots in the ratings. Danville (10-0) climbed three spots with a 44-28 victory at Lexington Christian (8-1), which dropped to No. 17 this week.

In addition to Tates Creek, other new teams in the Top 25 this week were No. 19 Southwestern (7-2) and Frederick Douglass (7-2). Southwestern blasted Pulaski County 54-20 on Friday, and Douglass (7-2) beat Henry Clay 14-7.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

TOP 25

Ratings

Last week

1. Covington Catholic (9-0)

92.8

1

2. Trinity (10-0)

92.2

2

3. St. Xavier (8-1)

91.5

3

4. Scott County (8-2)

91.4

4

5. Male (8-2)

86.3

6

6. Boyle County (8-1)

86.2

7

7. Belfry (8-1)

84.1

8

8. Simon Kenton (9-1)

83.9

5

9. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-3)

83.3

9

10. Bowling Green (7-2)

82.9

t15

10. Ryle (7-2)

82.9

t13

12. DeSales (9-0)

82.2

10

13. Christian County (9-0)

82.0

t13

14. Mayfield (8-1)

81.4

11

15. Danville (10-0)

81.3

18

16. South Oldham (8-1)

80.9

20

17. Lexington Christian (8-1)

80.7

t15

18. Elizabethtown (8-1)

80.5

19

19. Southwestern (7-2)

79.5

NR

20. Corbin (8-1)

79.3

24

21. Madison Central (5-4)

79.2

22

22. Frederick Douglass (7-2)

79.1

NR

23. Butler (6-4)

77.5

23

24. South Warren (7-2)

77.4

17

24. Tates Creek (7-2)

77.4

NR

Class A

1. Beechwood

77.2

2. Paintsville

72.5

3. Raceland

61.0

4. Hazard

60.2

5. Pikeville

59.6

6. Country Day

54.0

7. Russellville

49.7

8. Paris

47.4

9. Lou. Holy Cross

45.7

10. Williamsburg

44.7

11. Frankfort

41.6

12. Ludlow

36.1

13. Bracken County

34.5

14. Campbellsville

33.6

15. Crittenden County

31.6

16. Eminence

31.0

17. Fairview

29.8

18. Lynn Camp

27.1

19. Harlan

25.3

20. Bishop Brossart

24.1

21. Phelps

22.5

22. Nicholas County

20.1

23. Bellevue

17.8

23. Bethlehem

17.8

25. Pineville

12.7

26. Fulton County

8.3

27. Fort Knox

7.4

28. Dayton

3.6

29. Berea

0.1

29. Caverna

0.1

29. Fulton City

0.1

29. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A

1. DeSales

82.2

2. Mayfield

81.4

3. Danville

81.3

4. Lexington Christian

80.7

5. Louisville Christian

77.1

6. Glasgow

69.0

7. Somerset

63.3

8. Newport Catholic

62.9

9. Owensboro Catholic

62.0

10. Lloyd

59.7

11. Walton-Verona

58.3

12. Murray

45.2

13. Monroe County

43.6

14. Prestonsburg

41.3

15. Metcalfe County

33.7

16. Leslie County

32.7

17. Washington County

32.2

18. Shelby Valley

31.7

19. Hancock County

31.0

20. Green County

29.3

21. McLean County

26.9

22. Ballard Memorial

25.1

23. Owen County

24.7

24. Cov. Holy Cross

22.3

25. Middlesboro

20.8

26. Clinton County

18.7

27. Carroll County

16.1

28. Todd Central

13.8

29. Newport

11.7

30. Butler County

11.1

31. Gallatin County

9.6

32. East Ridge

5.2

32. Shawnee

5.2

34. Webster County

2.1

35. Betsy Layne

0.1

35. Trimble County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Boyle County

86.2

2. Belfry

84.1

3. Elizabethtown

80.5

4. Corbin

79.3

5. Central

75.2

6. Lexington Catholic

73.8

7. Caldwell County

72.8

8. Paducah Tilghman

67.8

9. Waggener

57.2

10. Casey County

56.4

11. Western Hills

54.6

12. LaRue County

54.1

13. Garrard County

51.0

14. Union County

49.9

15. Russell

48.3

16. Bell County

45.5

17. Fleming County

45.0

18. Edmonson County

44.0

19. Floyd Central

40.4

20. Lawrence County

39.7

21. Pike Central

37.8

22. Bardstown

34.6

23. Fort Campbell

33.6

24. Trigg County

32.8

25. Henry County

30.4

26. Powell County

29.7

27. West Carter

28.7

28. Thomas Nelson

27.7

29. Bath County

27.3

30. Adair County

25.1

31. Breathitt County

20.3

31. Estill County

20.3

33. Hart County

19.8

34. Knott Central

16.4

34. McCreary Central

16.4

36. Morgan County

11.0

37. Jackson County

9.0

38. Pendleton County

7.2

39. Sheldon Clark

3.3

40. Lewis County

2.2

41. Magoffin County

0.1

Class 4A

1. Franklin-Simpson

77.3

2. Johnson Central

76.5

3. Collins

76.3

4. Wayne County

73.9

5. Ashland Blazer

68.2

6. Scott High

63.1

7. Hopkinsville

62.1

8. Knox Central

62.0

9. Madisonville

59.2

10. Western

59.1

11. Rockcastle County

57.9

12. Allen County

56.0

13. Shelby County

55.6

14. Mercer County

53.8

15. Warren East

53.4

16. Taylor County

53.2

17. John Hardin

52.9

18. Franklin County

52.2

19. Bourbon County

51.8

20. Moore

51.5

21. Greenup County

51.1

22. Logan County

48.8

23. East Jessamine

45.2

24. Mason County

40.6

25. Spencer County

40.3

26. Valley

36.8

27. North Oldham

33.7

28. West Jessamine

32.9

29. Warren Central

31.2

30. Holmes

30.8

31. Russell County

30.5

32. Clay County

21.1

33. Rowan County

20.2

34. Harrison County

20.0

35. Calloway County

17.5

36. East Carter

15.8

37. Marion County

14.0

38. Hopkins Central

12.4

39. Boyd County

5.2

39. Breckinridge County

5.2

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

92.8

2. Bowling Green

82.9

3. Christian County

82.0

4. South Oldham

80.9

5. Southwestern

79.5

6. South Warren

77.4

7. Madison Southern

73.1

8. Highlands

72.2

9. Owensboro

72.1

10. Graves County

71.2

11. Fern Creek

66.3

12. Doss

64.5

13. North Laurel

62.8

14. Dixie Heights

61.9

15. Pulaski County

61.5

16. Montgomery County

60.6

17. Apollo

59.4

18. Whitley County

59.3

19. Harlan County

56.8

20. Bullitt East

55.7

21. Bullitt Central

54.3

22. Greenwood

53.9

23. Anderson County

53.7

24. Oldham County

52.4

25. Marshall County

43.8

26. Lincoln County

43.1

27. North Bullitt

43.0

28. South Laurel

42.5

29. Atherton

38.6

30. Perry Central

38.5

31. Southern

37.8

32. Fairdale

31.1

33. Woodford County

29.6

34. Letcher Central

29.1

35. Iroquois

28.6

36. Grant County

15.1

37. Barren County

15.0

38. Grayson County

11.0

39. Nelson County

8.7

Class 6A

1. Trinity

92.2

2. St. Xavier

91.5

3. Scott County

91.4

4. Male

86.3

5. Simon Kenton

83.9

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

83.3

7. Ryle

82.9

8. Madison Central

79.2

9. Frederick Douglass

79.1

10. Butler

77.5

11. Tates Creek

77.4

12. Central Hardin

77.2

13. Campbell County

75.8

14. Henry Clay

73.8

15. Manual

73.6

16. Ballard

73.5

17. McCracken County

71.1

18. Lafayette

69.0

19. Meade County

68.7

20. Conner

68.0

21. Eastern

65.5

22. North Hardin

63.3

23. Daviess County

62.6

24. Henderson County

60.6

25. Bryan Station

60.0

26. Cooper

57.9

27. Clark County

55.1

28. Paul Dunbar

42.0

29. Boone County

38.2

30. Ohio County

34.2

31. Jeffersontown

33.3

32. Seneca

24.8

33. Muhlenberg County

21.4

