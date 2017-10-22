Rating the State: Covington Catholic stays No. 1; Tates Creek climbs into Top 25

Tates Creek running back Teonte White, left, ran past Madison Central's Denton Witt during the No. 24 Commodores’ 17-10 victory on Oct. 5. White had 92 yards and a touchdown in Tates Creek’s 21-7 victory over city rival Lafayette this past weekend. White and Laron Warner have combined for more than 1,000 yards on the ground for Tates Creek this season. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com