Rating the State: Covington Catholic stays No. 1; Tates Creek climbs into Top 25

Covington Catholic held the top spot in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for a second straight week, while Tates Creek moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.
Covington Catholic rolled to a 49-6 win at Dixie Heights this past weekend to improve to 9-0. Trinity (10-0), St. Xavier (8-1), Scott County (8-2) and Male (8-2) rounded out the top five.
Tates Creek (7-2), after a 21-7 victory over city rival Lafayette on Friday night, entered the rankings tied with South Warren at No. 24. The Commodores’ only losses this season came on the road against No. 15 Danville and No. 22 Frederick Douglass, a team it could face again in the Class 6A state playoffs.
Among the movers and shakers this week, Bowling Green (7-2) jumped five spots to No. 10 after routing South Warren 43-7 on Friday night. After a 1-2 start, the Purples have won six games in a row.
South Warren took the biggest tumble in the ratings — from No. 17 to nearly falling out of the Top 25.
No. 16 South Oldham (8-1) and No. 20 Corbin (8-1) moved up four spots in the ratings. Danville (10-0) climbed three spots with a 44-28 victory at Lexington Christian (8-1), which dropped to No. 17 this week.
In addition to Tates Creek, other new teams in the Top 25 this week were No. 19 Southwestern (7-2) and Frederick Douglass (7-2). Southwestern blasted Pulaski County 54-20 on Friday, and Douglass (7-2) beat Henry Clay 14-7.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
TOP 25
Ratings
Last week
1. Covington Catholic (9-0)
92.8
1
2. Trinity (10-0)
92.2
2
3. St. Xavier (8-1)
91.5
3
4. Scott County (8-2)
91.4
4
5. Male (8-2)
86.3
6
6. Boyle County (8-1)
86.2
7
7. Belfry (8-1)
84.1
8
8. Simon Kenton (9-1)
83.9
5
9. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-3)
83.3
9
10. Bowling Green (7-2)
82.9
t15
10. Ryle (7-2)
82.9
t13
12. DeSales (9-0)
82.2
10
13. Christian County (9-0)
82.0
t13
14. Mayfield (8-1)
81.4
11
15. Danville (10-0)
81.3
18
16. South Oldham (8-1)
80.9
20
17. Lexington Christian (8-1)
80.7
t15
18. Elizabethtown (8-1)
80.5
19
19. Southwestern (7-2)
79.5
NR
20. Corbin (8-1)
79.3
24
21. Madison Central (5-4)
79.2
22
22. Frederick Douglass (7-2)
79.1
NR
23. Butler (6-4)
77.5
23
24. South Warren (7-2)
77.4
17
24. Tates Creek (7-2)
77.4
NR
Class A
1. Beechwood
77.2
2. Paintsville
72.5
3. Raceland
61.0
4. Hazard
60.2
5. Pikeville
59.6
6. Country Day
54.0
7. Russellville
49.7
8. Paris
47.4
9. Lou. Holy Cross
45.7
10. Williamsburg
44.7
11. Frankfort
41.6
12. Ludlow
36.1
13. Bracken County
34.5
14. Campbellsville
33.6
15. Crittenden County
31.6
16. Eminence
31.0
17. Fairview
29.8
18. Lynn Camp
27.1
19. Harlan
25.3
20. Bishop Brossart
24.1
21. Phelps
22.5
22. Nicholas County
20.1
23. Bellevue
17.8
23. Bethlehem
17.8
25. Pineville
12.7
26. Fulton County
8.3
27. Fort Knox
7.4
28. Dayton
3.6
29. Berea
0.1
29. Caverna
0.1
29. Fulton City
0.1
29. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A
1. DeSales
82.2
2. Mayfield
81.4
3. Danville
81.3
4. Lexington Christian
80.7
5. Louisville Christian
77.1
6. Glasgow
69.0
7. Somerset
63.3
8. Newport Catholic
62.9
9. Owensboro Catholic
62.0
10. Lloyd
59.7
11. Walton-Verona
58.3
12. Murray
45.2
13. Monroe County
43.6
14. Prestonsburg
41.3
15. Metcalfe County
33.7
16. Leslie County
32.7
17. Washington County
32.2
18. Shelby Valley
31.7
19. Hancock County
31.0
20. Green County
29.3
21. McLean County
26.9
22. Ballard Memorial
25.1
23. Owen County
24.7
24. Cov. Holy Cross
22.3
25. Middlesboro
20.8
26. Clinton County
18.7
27. Carroll County
16.1
28. Todd Central
13.8
29. Newport
11.7
30. Butler County
11.1
31. Gallatin County
9.6
32. East Ridge
5.2
32. Shawnee
5.2
34. Webster County
2.1
35. Betsy Layne
0.1
35. Trimble County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Boyle County
86.2
2. Belfry
84.1
3. Elizabethtown
80.5
4. Corbin
79.3
5. Central
75.2
6. Lexington Catholic
73.8
7. Caldwell County
72.8
8. Paducah Tilghman
67.8
9. Waggener
57.2
10. Casey County
56.4
11. Western Hills
54.6
12. LaRue County
54.1
13. Garrard County
51.0
14. Union County
49.9
15. Russell
48.3
16. Bell County
45.5
17. Fleming County
45.0
18. Edmonson County
44.0
19. Floyd Central
40.4
20. Lawrence County
39.7
21. Pike Central
37.8
22. Bardstown
34.6
23. Fort Campbell
33.6
24. Trigg County
32.8
25. Henry County
30.4
26. Powell County
29.7
27. West Carter
28.7
28. Thomas Nelson
27.7
29. Bath County
27.3
30. Adair County
25.1
31. Breathitt County
20.3
31. Estill County
20.3
33. Hart County
19.8
34. Knott Central
16.4
34. McCreary Central
16.4
36. Morgan County
11.0
37. Jackson County
9.0
38. Pendleton County
7.2
39. Sheldon Clark
3.3
40. Lewis County
2.2
41. Magoffin County
0.1
Class 4A
1. Franklin-Simpson
77.3
2. Johnson Central
76.5
3. Collins
76.3
4. Wayne County
73.9
5. Ashland Blazer
68.2
6. Scott High
63.1
7. Hopkinsville
62.1
8. Knox Central
62.0
9. Madisonville
59.2
10. Western
59.1
11. Rockcastle County
57.9
12. Allen County
56.0
13. Shelby County
55.6
14. Mercer County
53.8
15. Warren East
53.4
16. Taylor County
53.2
17. John Hardin
52.9
18. Franklin County
52.2
19. Bourbon County
51.8
20. Moore
51.5
21. Greenup County
51.1
22. Logan County
48.8
23. East Jessamine
45.2
24. Mason County
40.6
25. Spencer County
40.3
26. Valley
36.8
27. North Oldham
33.7
28. West Jessamine
32.9
29. Warren Central
31.2
30. Holmes
30.8
31. Russell County
30.5
32. Clay County
21.1
33. Rowan County
20.2
34. Harrison County
20.0
35. Calloway County
17.5
36. East Carter
15.8
37. Marion County
14.0
38. Hopkins Central
12.4
39. Boyd County
5.2
39. Breckinridge County
5.2
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
92.8
2. Bowling Green
82.9
3. Christian County
82.0
4. South Oldham
80.9
5. Southwestern
79.5
6. South Warren
77.4
7. Madison Southern
73.1
8. Highlands
72.2
9. Owensboro
72.1
10. Graves County
71.2
11. Fern Creek
66.3
12. Doss
64.5
13. North Laurel
62.8
14. Dixie Heights
61.9
15. Pulaski County
61.5
16. Montgomery County
60.6
17. Apollo
59.4
18. Whitley County
59.3
19. Harlan County
56.8
20. Bullitt East
55.7
21. Bullitt Central
54.3
22. Greenwood
53.9
23. Anderson County
53.7
24. Oldham County
52.4
25. Marshall County
43.8
26. Lincoln County
43.1
27. North Bullitt
43.0
28. South Laurel
42.5
29. Atherton
38.6
30. Perry Central
38.5
31. Southern
37.8
32. Fairdale
31.1
33. Woodford County
29.6
34. Letcher Central
29.1
35. Iroquois
28.6
36. Grant County
15.1
37. Barren County
15.0
38. Grayson County
11.0
39. Nelson County
8.7
Class 6A
1. Trinity
92.2
2. St. Xavier
91.5
3. Scott County
91.4
4. Male
86.3
5. Simon Kenton
83.9
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
83.3
7. Ryle
82.9
8. Madison Central
79.2
9. Frederick Douglass
79.1
10. Butler
77.5
11. Tates Creek
77.4
12. Central Hardin
77.2
13. Campbell County
75.8
14. Henry Clay
73.8
15. Manual
73.6
16. Ballard
73.5
17. McCracken County
71.1
18. Lafayette
69.0
19. Meade County
68.7
20. Conner
68.0
21. Eastern
65.5
22. North Hardin
63.3
23. Daviess County
62.6
24. Henderson County
60.6
25. Bryan Station
60.0
26. Cooper
57.9
27. Clark County
55.1
28. Paul Dunbar
42.0
29. Boone County
38.2
30. Ohio County
34.2
31. Jeffersontown
33.3
32. Seneca
24.8
33. Muhlenberg County
21.4
