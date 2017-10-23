Frederick Douglass' Micah Lowe (17) and Frederick Douglass' Maliq Trigg (6) celebrates a touchdown during their game against Scott County at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Ky., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Scott County beat Frederick Douglass 55-21.
High School Football

The new high school football polls are out. Do you agree with the voters?

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 23, 2017 3:34 PM

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points, previous rankings and next opponent:

Class A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Paintsville

9

8-1

162

1

2. Beechwood

8

7-2

157

2

3. Hazard

6-2

131

3

4. Kentucky Country Day

8-1

114

4

5. Paris

8-1

83

7

6. Ludlow

8-1

74

8

7. Raceland

5-4

68

5

8. Pikeville

4-4

47

9

9. Williamsburg

6-3

44

10

10. Russellville

6-3

30

6

Others receiving votes: Bracken County 12, Harlan 5, Frankfort 4, Eminence 3, Lynn Camp 1.

Class 2A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Danville

11

10-0

163

1

2. DeSales

6

9-0

156

2

3. Mayfield

8-1

139

3

4. Lexington Christian

8-1

101

4

5. Christian Academy of Louisville

7-2

100

5

6. Glasgow

7-2

70

6

7. Somerset

6-4

53

7

8. Walton-Verona

7-2

50

8

9. Newport Central Catholic

5-4

43

9

10. Lloyd Memorial

7-2

38

10

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9, Prestonsburg 9, Shelby Valley 3.

Class 3A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Belfry

14

8-1

166

1

2. Corbin

1

8-1

143

2

3. Boyle County

8-1

133

3

4. Elizabethtown

2

8-1

120

4

5. Central

7-2

103

5

6. Caldwell County

8-1

87

6

7. Casey County

8-1

48

t8

8. Lexington Catholic

5-4

46

t8

t9. LaRue County

8-1

37

10

t9. Fleming County

8-1

37

9

Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 4, Bell County 4, Pike County Central 3, Union County 2, Knott County Central 2.

Class 4A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Wayne County

9

8-1

159

2

2. Ashland Blazer

3

8-2

150

4

3. Johnson Central

4

8-1

142

1

4. Collins

1

7-2

121

3

5. Logan County

9-0

91

5

6. Franklin-Simpson

6-3

77

6

7. Knox Central

7-2

75

8

8. Scott

6-3

52

t9

9. Rockcastle County

6-3

35

7

10. Taylor County

7-2

17

NR

Others receiving votes: Shelby County 7, East Jessamine 4, Western 2, Mason County 1, Greenup County 1, Bourbon County 1.

Class 5A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Covington Catholic

17

9-0

170

1

2. Bowling Green

7-2

150

2

3. Christian County

9-0

134

3

4. South Oldham

8-1

116

5

5. Southwestern

7-2

85

6

6. South Warren

7-2

82

4

7. Madison Southern

7-2

71

7

8. North Laurel

7-2

48

8

9. Montgomery County

7-2

30

9

10. Apollo

7-2

23

10

Others receiving votes: Whitley County 11, Graves County 7, Harlan County 6, Doss 1, Anderson County 1.

Class 6A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Trinity

16

10-0

160

1

2. St. Xavier

8-1

142

2

3. Male

8-2

121

4

4. Scott County

8-2

112

5

5. Ryle

7-2

95

7

6. Simon Kenton

9-1

76

3

7. Frederick Douglass

7-2

57

8

8. Pleasure Ridge Park

6-3

51

6

9. Tates Creek

7-2

36

10

10. Butler

6-4

17

9

Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 8, Campbell County 3, Henry Clay 1, Ballard 1.

Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WRUS, Russellville.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

