The new high school football polls are out. Do you agree with the voters?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points, previous rankings and next opponent:
Class A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Paintsville
9
8-1
162
1
2. Beechwood
8
7-2
157
2
3. Hazard
—
6-2
131
3
4. Kentucky Country Day
—
8-1
114
4
5. Paris
—
8-1
83
7
6. Ludlow
—
8-1
74
8
7. Raceland
—
5-4
68
5
8. Pikeville
—
4-4
47
9
9. Williamsburg
—
6-3
44
10
10. Russellville
—
6-3
30
6
Others receiving votes: Bracken County 12, Harlan 5, Frankfort 4, Eminence 3, Lynn Camp 1.
Class 2A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Danville
11
10-0
163
1
2. DeSales
6
9-0
156
2
3. Mayfield
—
8-1
139
3
4. Lexington Christian
—
8-1
101
4
5. Christian Academy of Louisville
—
7-2
100
5
6. Glasgow
—
7-2
70
6
7. Somerset
—
6-4
53
7
8. Walton-Verona
—
7-2
50
8
9. Newport Central Catholic
—
5-4
43
9
10. Lloyd Memorial
—
7-2
38
10
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9, Prestonsburg 9, Shelby Valley 3.
Class 3A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Belfry
14
8-1
166
1
2. Corbin
1
8-1
143
2
3. Boyle County
—
8-1
133
3
4. Elizabethtown
2
8-1
120
4
5. Central
—
7-2
103
5
6. Caldwell County
—
8-1
87
6
7. Casey County
—
8-1
48
t8
8. Lexington Catholic
—
5-4
46
t8
t9. LaRue County
—
8-1
37
10
t9. Fleming County
—
8-1
37
9
Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 4, Bell County 4, Pike County Central 3, Union County 2, Knott County Central 2.
Class 4A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Wayne County
9
8-1
159
2
2. Ashland Blazer
3
8-2
150
4
3. Johnson Central
4
8-1
142
1
4. Collins
1
7-2
121
3
5. Logan County
—
9-0
91
5
6. Franklin-Simpson
—
6-3
77
6
7. Knox Central
—
7-2
75
8
8. Scott
—
6-3
52
t9
9. Rockcastle County
—
6-3
35
7
10. Taylor County
—
7-2
17
NR
Others receiving votes: Shelby County 7, East Jessamine 4, Western 2, Mason County 1, Greenup County 1, Bourbon County 1.
Class 5A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Covington Catholic
17
9-0
170
1
2. Bowling Green
—
7-2
150
2
3. Christian County
—
9-0
134
3
4. South Oldham
—
8-1
116
5
5. Southwestern
—
7-2
85
6
6. South Warren
—
7-2
82
4
7. Madison Southern
—
7-2
71
7
8. North Laurel
—
7-2
48
8
9. Montgomery County
—
7-2
30
9
10. Apollo
—
7-2
23
10
Others receiving votes: Whitley County 11, Graves County 7, Harlan County 6, Doss 1, Anderson County 1.
Class 6A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Trinity
16
10-0
160
1
2. St. Xavier
—
8-1
142
2
3. Male
—
8-2
121
4
4. Scott County
—
8-2
112
5
5. Ryle
—
7-2
95
7
6. Simon Kenton
—
9-1
76
3
7. Frederick Douglass
—
7-2
57
8
8. Pleasure Ridge Park
—
6-3
51
6
9. Tates Creek
—
7-2
36
10
10. Butler
—
6-4
17
9
Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 8, Campbell County 3, Henry Clay 1, Ballard 1.
Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WRUS, Russellville.
