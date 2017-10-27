Ballers: Friday night’s best high school football performances

Some of the best performances from the final week of regular-season high school football action in Kentucky.

Beau Allen, Lexington Catholic

The University of Kentucky target was 29 of 39 for 362 yards and five TDs (with one interception) in the Knights’ 53-47 overtime loss at Southwestern. Four of his completions went to Luke Powell, who had a game-high 135 yards and two TD grabs.

Tyree Clarke, Henry Clay

He ended the night with 203 all-purpose yards — 186 rushing — a touchdown in the Blue Devils’ 35-7 win over Cooper at home. Clarke also had an interception and led Henry Clay with seven tackles in the contest.

Patric Edwards, Southwestern

His 417 yards in a 53-47 overtime win against Lexington Catholic tied for the 18th most in a single-game in KHSAA history (Paducah Tilghman’s Joe Casey had 417 in 2002). Edwards rushed 25 times, losing only two yards all night, and had six TDs — including the game-winning score on Southwestern’s first play in overtime.

Blake Franklin and Zach Labhart, Anderson County

The Bearcats cruised to a 49-7 home win over North Oldham, gashing the Mustangs for 524 rushing yards. Franklin led the way on the ground, going for 246 yards and three TDs on 21 carries. Labhart averaged double-digit gains, too, going for 169 yards and two TDs on 14 rushes.

Southwestern's Patric Edwards runs against Paul Laurence Dunbar at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, August 25, 2017. Matt Goins

Ethan Hahn, Madison Central

With 2:27 left versus Bryan Station, Hahn scampered for an 86-yard go-ahead score to give the Indians a 12-8 win to close out the regular season. He ended the night with 177 yards on 10 carries.

Allen Horne, West Jessamine

The senior scored all four of West Jessamine’s TDs in a 28-14 win over Woodford County to help snap a two-game skid.

Caelen Lebryk, Lexington Christian

His only two catches on the night were memorable: the first was a 90-yard score to put the Eagles up 21-0 and the second was a 68-yard TD to give LCA a 34-0 lead with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter of an eventual 75-28 win over Estill County. Lebryk also had a 54-yard kickoff return and two tackles on defense.

Brent Lovell and Matthew Tomlinson, Rockcastle County

Lovell connected with fellow senior Tomlinson on a 34-yard touchdown pass as time expired for a 34-28 win at Garrard County to give the Rockets their third win over the last four games.