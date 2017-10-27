Highlights: Madison Central averts Station’s upset bid; Knights fall in OT; Creekers survive

Madison Central 12, Bryan Station 8: Ethan Hahn rumbled 86 yards for the winning touchdown with 2:27 remaining, and Jackson Juett sealed the victory with an interception inside the final minute as host Madison Central avoided a major upset on Friday night in the regular-season finale for Kentucky high school football teams.

Madison Central (6-4), No. 21 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, trailed 8-6 when Bryan Station’s Jalen Burbage connected with Anthony Chestnut on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 8:03 left in the game.

After a three-and-out on its next possession, Madison Central faced a third-and-33 at its own 14-yard line with less than three minutes to play. Hahn broke loose for an improbable touchdown run, giving him 177 yards on the night.

Bryan Station (1-9) had one last chance, starting at its own 28-yard line with 2:27 on the clock. With Burbage passing or running for every yard, the Defenders moved the ball to the Indians’ 31 with under a minute left. That’s when Juett made his game-clinching interception to thwart the upset threat.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Madison Central, which has won four of its last five games, will host Henry Clay next week for a first-round Class 6A playoff game.

Bryan Station, which came oh-so-close to its first winning streak of the season after a 20-18 victory over Paul Dunbar last week, opens the playoffs at Tates Creek next Friday.

Southwestern 53, Lexington Catholic 47 (OT): Patric Edwards took matters into his own hands late as No. 19 Southwestern (8-2) held off visiting Lexington Catholic (5-5) in a shootout that went to overtime.

Edwards had a 51-yard touchdown run with 4:27 remaining to tie it at 47. After Lexington Catholic lost a fumble on its first overtime series, Edwards struck again for a game-winning 87-yard TD run.

Edwards finished the night with a jaw-dropping 417 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries. He also had TD runs of 78, 20, 9 and 3 yards.

Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen was 29-for-39 passing for 362 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. He was instrumental in the Knights’ rally from a 33-17 deficit in the second quarter. Dameon Jones added 177 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.

Lexington Catholic will host Bath County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs next week.

Tates Creek’s Laron Warner, left, ran the ball during a 17-10 victory over Madison Central on Oct. 5. On Friday night, Warner rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown as the Commodores defeated Franklin County 14-9 in the regular-season finale. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Tates Creek 14, Franklin County 9: Trailing 9-0 in the fourth quarter, No. 24 Tates Creek (8-2) got touchdown runs from Laron Warner and Teonte White to escape Frankfort with a victory.

Through three quarters, host Franklin County (5-5) dominated almost every facet of the game. But when the game started to get chippy in the fourth quarter, the Commodores’ defense and their star running backs responded as they have all season.

Warner, a shifty senior, scored from 23 yards out to pull Tates Creek to within 9-7 with 10:19 remaining.

Tates Creek’s hard-hitting defense got the ball back on the next play from scrimmage when D’Mari Byrd forced a Tre Simmons fumble, and linebacker Cam Stewart recovered.

Three plays later, it was White’s turn to find the end zone. The bruising senior ran 8 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 9:14 left.

Warner finished with a season-high 155 yards on 23 carries. White had 64 yards on 13 attempts.

Jaden Baird and Marcus Bosley added interceptions for the Commodores’ defense. Bosley and Stewart had 6 1/2 tackles apiece.

It was the fourth straight win for Tates Creek, which has its most wins in a season since the 2004 team won eight games. The Commodores can make it five in a row with a win against Bryan Station in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next week.

The last time Tates Creek won more than eight games in a season was 2001, when the Commodores went 10-4 and advanced all the way to the state semifinals.

Lexington Christian 75, Estill County 28: The Eagles bounced back in a big way from their first loss of the season at Danville last week. Dillon Wheatley scored two of his three rushing touchdowns and Logan Nieves tossed three long touchdown passes as LCA built a 34-0 first-quarter lead.

Caelen Lebryk made both of his catches count, hauling in touchdowns of 90 and 68 yards. Wheatley added a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter while Drayden Burton reeled off a 57-yard TD run and Will Vernon a 65-yarder and LCA (9-1) led 61-14 at halftime. It was the second time this season the Eagles topped the 70-point mark. They’ll host Leslie County next week in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.

Estill County (2-8) rushed for 344 yards in the loss, led by Logan Beckler, who rushed 18 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Stamper had 105 yards on 12 carries.

Henry Clay 35, Cooper 7: After suffering a tough last-minute loss at Frederick Douglass last week, the Blue Devils took out their frustration on the visiting Jaguars. Tyree Clarke rushed for 186 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, and Darrin Van Horn completed 7 of 11 passes for 161 yards and two TDs as Henry Clay (5-5) put up 450 yards of offense.

Jeremiah Lee completed 6 of 13 passes for 147 yards including a 51-yard TD to Mikey Anmour for Cooper (2-8). Henry Clay opens the 6A playoffs next week at Madison Central.

Henry Clay’s Tyree Clarke (4) bulled his way through the Cooper defense during the Blue Devils’ 35-7 win on Friday night. Clarke rushed for 186 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Matt Goins

Western 41, Paul Dunbar 12: Host Paul Dunbar (0-10) committed five turnovers and ended the season without a win. Kenneth Thompson ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as Western (6-4) rolled up 261 yards on the ground to win its fifth game in a row.

Chiani Russell led Dunbar with 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Covington Catholic 49, Campbell County 13: A.J. Mayer threw two touchdowns and rushed for another and Casey McGinness scored twice on the ground as No. 1 Covington Catholic finished the regular season undefeated (10-0). Alex Dowds had touchdown runs of 4 and 10 yards for Campbell County (6-4).

Anderson County 49, North Oldham 7: Blake Franklin and Zach Labhart once again paced a potent rushing attack for the host Bearcats, who churned out 524 yards on the ground as they ended a two-game losing streak on Friday. Franklin led the way with 246 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per rush. Labhart had 169 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, for a 12.1 average. Anderson County (7-3) converted 24 first downs while holding North Oldham (2-9) to eight first-down conversions and 72 yards.

Highlands 36, Boone County 12: The Bluebirds jumped all over the host Rebels and never looked back in their regular-season finale on Friday, scoring on offense, defense and special teams during a 29-point first quarter.

After Grady Cramer opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run, Alex Starkey returned a fumble for a touchdown. Cramer’s second two-point conversion rush gave Highlands a 16-0 lead. A 33-yard touchdown run by Cooper Schwalbach and a 53-yard punt return for a score by Brycen Huddleston closed out the quarter.

Schwalbach added a 49-yard TD run in the third. Larry Wilson led Highlands (5-5) with 142 rushing yards. John Mark Shutt had 117 yards on eight carries for Highlands (1-9).

Collins 17, Pulaski County 6: Quarterback J.R. Lucas rushed for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns as host Collins (8-2) won its fifth straight. Lucas added 83 passing yards, with Sicari Toole catching four passes for 74 yards. Pulaski County (4-6) possessed the ball for less than 11 minutes and managed just 83 yards of offense.

Mason County 36, Lewis County 6: Malcolm Devine had a pair of touchdown runs and Chandler Dunaway threw a touchdown and ran for another as Mason County (7-3) ran up a 29-0 halftime lead. Lewis County (2-8) avoided the shutout as Zach Lehn tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Dustin Howard in the fourth quarter.

South Oldham 42, Shelby County 0: Keaton Martin had four rushing touchdowns, including a pair of 50-plus yarders, as host South Oldham (9-1) rolled. Shelby County (6-4) was shut out for the first time this season.

Paris 52, Ludlow 32: Aaron Maggard tossed three touchdowns and ran for another and Lavonte Sanford rushed for 157 yards and three scores on 17 carries as host Paris (9-1) won its sixth straight. Justin Blackburn had four rushing touchdowns for Ludlow (8-2).

Union County 39, Murray 29: Chris Bledsoe went off for a school record 393 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries as host Union County (8-2) scored two unanswered fourth-quarter TDs to rally past Murray (4-6).

Douglass senior with cerebral palsy named team captain

On Friday night, Frederick Douglass honored a teammate with a special story.

The Broncos closed out their first regular season with a 28-3 victory over visiting Conner. Before kickoff, senior Michael Rico, who transferred from Lexington Christian Academy and has cerebral palsy, was named a team captain.

“Rico has been a wonderful student at this school,” athletic director Garry McPeek said. “He worked extremely hard all summer. His perseverance is a good example for all of us.”

After walking on the field for the captains’ meeting, Rico said he was “still shaking” from the moment.

Earlier in the week, Douglass football head coach Brian Landis expressed his excitement for the senior saying that he was one of the most involved members of the team, despite his disability.

Before the Conner game, Rico had played in one game this season against Hancock County.

Douglass (8-2) will begin the program’s first playoff run when it hosts Lafayette next Friday.

Caitlyn Stroh contributed to this report.