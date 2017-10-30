The final high school football polls of the 2017 season have arrived

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points, previous rankings and next opponent.
These are the final polls of the 2017 season. The KHSAA playoffs begin Friday.
Class A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Paintsville
7
9-1
133
1
2. Beechwood
7
8-2
126
2
3. Hazard
—
7-2
108
3
4. Kentucky Country Day
—
9-1
100
4
5. Paris
—
9-1
75
5
6. Raceland
—
6-4
61
7
7. Ludlow
—
8-2
45
6
8. Williamsburg
—
7-3
41
9
9. Pikeville
—
6-4
37
8
10. Bracken County
—
8-2
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Russellville 9, Crittenden County 8, Lynn Camp 7, Frankfort 4.
Class 2A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Danville
8
10-0
132
1
2. DeSales
5
10-0
129
2
3. Mayfield
1
9-1
116
3
4. Lexington Christian
—
9-1
96
4
5. Christian Academy of Louisville
—
8-2
82
5
6. Walton-Verona
—
8-2
48
8
t7. Somerset
—
6-4
43
7
t7. Glasgow
—
7-3
43
6
9. Lloyd Memorial
—
7-3
34
10
10. Newport Central Catholic
—
5-5
22
9
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 13, Prestonsburg 6, Shelby Valley 5, Owen County 1.
Class 3A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Belfry
14
9-1
140
1
2. Corbin
—
9-1
118
2
3. Boyle County
—
9-1
109
3
4. Elizabethtown
—
9-1
93
4
5. Central
—
8-2
92
5
6. Casey County
—
9-1
65
7
7. Caldwell County
—
8-2
56
6
8. LaRue County
—
9-1
39
t9
9. Lexington Catholic
—
5-5
24
8
10. Fleming County
—
8-2
10
t9
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Paducah Tilghman 5, Bell County 5, Union County 4, Western Hills 4.
Class 4A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Wayne County
11
9-1
126
1
2. Ashland Blazer
2
8-2
113
2
3. Collins
—
8-2
95
4
4. Johnson Central
—
8-2
91
3
5. Logan County
—
10-0
75
5
6. Franklin-Simpson
—
7-3
67
6
7. Scott
—
7-3
44
8
8. Knox Central
—
7-3
42
7
9. Rockcastle County
—
7-3
37
9
10. Taylor County
—
7-3
8
10
Others receiving votes: Mason County 5, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Warren East 2, Western 2, Bourbon County 2, East Jessamine 2, Hopkinsville 1.
Class 5A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Covington Catholic
13
10-0
130
1
2. Bowling Green
—
8-2
111
2
3. Christian County
—
10-0
104
3
4. South Oldham
—
9-1
83
4
5. South Warren
—
8-2
68
6
6. Southwestern
—
8-2
64
5
7. North Laurel
—
8-2
54
8
8. Madison Southern
—
7-3
38
7
9. Montgomery County
—
8-2
32
9
t10. Doss
—
7-3
9
NR
t10. Apollo
—
7-3
9
10
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 6, Graves County 3, Whitley County 3, Fern Creek 1.
Class 6A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Trinity
13
10-0
130
1
2. St. Xavier
—
8-2
105
2
3. Male
—
8-2
97
3
4. Scott County
—
8-2
91
4
5. Ryle
—
8-2
78
5
6. Simon Kenton
—
9-1
70
6
7. Frederick Douglass
—
8-2
53
7
8. Tates Creek
—
8-2
38
9
9. Pleasure Ridge Park
—
6-4
25
8
10. Butler
—
6-4
15
10
Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 8, Ohio County 3, Madison Central 2.
Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WRUS, Russellville.
