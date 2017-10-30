Boyle County's Landon Bartleson is pulled down by Lexington Catholic's Henry Holthaus, left, and Kevin Brown at Boyle Co. High School in Danville, Ky., Friday, October 13, 2017.
High School Football

The final high school football polls of the 2017 season have arrived

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 30, 2017 3:47 PM

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points, previous rankings and next opponent.

These are the final polls of the 2017 season. The KHSAA playoffs begin Friday.

Class A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Paintsville

7

9-1

133

1

2. Beechwood

7

8-2

126

2

3. Hazard

7-2

108

3

4. Kentucky Country Day

9-1

100

4

5. Paris

9-1

75

5

6. Raceland

6-4

61

7

7. Ludlow

8-2

45

6

8. Williamsburg

7-3

41

9

9. Pikeville

6-4

37

8

10. Bracken County

8-2

16

NR

Others receiving votes: Russellville 9, Crittenden County 8, Lynn Camp 7, Frankfort 4.

Class 2A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Danville

8

10-0

132

1

2. DeSales

5

10-0

129

2

3. Mayfield

1

9-1

116

3

4. Lexington Christian

9-1

96

4

5. Christian Academy of Louisville

8-2

82

5

6. Walton-Verona

8-2

48

8

t7. Somerset

6-4

43

7

t7. Glasgow

7-3

43

6

9. Lloyd Memorial

7-3

34

10

10. Newport Central Catholic

5-5

22

9

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 13, Prestonsburg 6, Shelby Valley 5, Owen County 1.

Class 3A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Belfry

14

9-1

140

1

2. Corbin

9-1

118

2

3. Boyle County

9-1

109

3

4. Elizabethtown

9-1

93

4

5. Central

8-2

92

5

6. Casey County

9-1

65

7

7. Caldwell County

8-2

56

6

8. LaRue County

9-1

39

t9

9. Lexington Catholic

5-5

24

8

10. Fleming County

8-2

10

t9

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Paducah Tilghman 5, Bell County 5, Union County 4, Western Hills 4.

Class 4A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Wayne County

11

9-1

126

1

2. Ashland Blazer

2

8-2

113

2

3. Collins

8-2

95

4

4. Johnson Central

8-2

91

3

5. Logan County

10-0

75

5

6. Franklin-Simpson

7-3

67

6

7. Scott

7-3

44

8

8. Knox Central

7-3

42

7

9. Rockcastle County

7-3

37

9

10. Taylor County

7-3

8

10

Others receiving votes: Mason County 5, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Warren East 2, Western 2, Bourbon County 2, East Jessamine 2, Hopkinsville 1.

Class 5A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Covington Catholic

13

10-0

130

1

2. Bowling Green

8-2

111

2

3. Christian County

10-0

104

3

4. South Oldham

9-1

83

4

5. South Warren

8-2

68

6

6. Southwestern

8-2

64

5

7. North Laurel

8-2

54

8

8. Madison Southern

7-3

38

7

9. Montgomery County

8-2

32

9

t10. Doss

7-3

9

NR

t10. Apollo

7-3

9

10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 6, Graves County 3, Whitley County 3, Fern Creek 1.

Class 6A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Trinity

13

10-0

130

1

2. St. Xavier

8-2

105

2

3. Male

8-2

97

3

4. Scott County

8-2

91

4

5. Ryle

8-2

78

5

6. Simon Kenton

9-1

70

6

7. Frederick Douglass

8-2

53

7

8. Tates Creek

8-2

38

9

9. Pleasure Ridge Park

6-4

25

8

10. Butler

6-4

15

10

Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 8, Ohio County 3, Madison Central 2.

Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WRUS, Russellville.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

