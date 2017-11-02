This weekend’s high school football playoff schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs.

Games are listed in bracketed order.

All times are p.m. and local to their site.

CLASS 6A

Ohio Co. at Central Hardin, 7:30

Meade Co. at Henderson Co., 7

Daviess Co. at North Hardin, 7:30

Muhlenberg Co. at McCracken Co., 7

Seneca at Trinity, 7:30

Eastern at Campbell Co., 7:30

Boone Co. at Ballard, 7:30

Jeffersontown at Simon Kenton, 7:30

Manual at St. Xavier, 7:30

Pleasure Ridge Park at Cooper, 7:30

Conner at Male, 7:30

Butler at Ryle, 7:30

Bryan Station at Tates Creek, 7:30

Lafayette at Frederick Douglass, 7:30

Henry Clay at Madison Central, 7:30

Clark Co. at Scott Co., 7:30

CLASS 5A

Barren Co. at Christian Co., 7

Graves Co. at South Warren, 7

Greenwood at Apollo, 7

Owensboro at Bowling Green, 7

South Oldham (bye)

Oldham Co. at Highlands, 7:30

Bullitt Central vs. Dixie Heights at Nelson Co., 7:30

Bullitt East at Covington Catholic, 7

Woodford Co. at Doss, 7:30

Southern at Montgomery Co., 7:30

Anderson Co. at Fern Creek, 7:30

Atherton at Madison Southern, 7:30

Perry Co. Central at Southwestern, 7:30

South Laurel at Whitley Co., 7:30

Harlan Co. at Pulaski Co., 7:30

Lincoln Co. at North Laurel, 7:30

CLASS 4A

Warren Central at Logan Co., 7:30

Hopkinsville at Warren East, 7

Allen Co.-Scottsville at Madisonville, 7:30

Hopkins Co. Central at Franklin-Simpson, 7

West Jessamine at Collins, 7:30

Shelby Co. at Taylor Co., 7:30

Mercer Co. at Franklin Co., 7:30

North Oldham at East Jessamine, 7:30

Clay Co. at Western, 7:30

John Hardin at Knox Central, 7:30

Rockcastle Co. at Moore, 7:30

Valley at Wayne Co., 7:30

Rowan Co. at Scott, 7:30

Mason Co. at Johnson Central, 7:30

Greenup Co. at Bourbon Co., 7:30

Holmes at Ashland Blazer, 7:30

CLASS 3A

Hart Co. at Caldwell Co., 7:30

Union Co. at LaRue Co., 7:30

Edmonson Co. at Paducah Tilghman, 7

Trigg Co. at Elizabethtown, 7:30

West Carter at Boyle Co., 7:30

Western Hills at Russell, 7:30

Bath Co. at Lexington Catholic, 7:30

Garrard Co. at Fleming Co., 7:30

Pike Co. Central at Central, 7:30

Henry Co. at Floyd Central, 7:30

Lawrence Co. at Waggener, 7:30

Thomas Nelson at Belfry, 7:30

Jackson Co. at Powell Co., 7:30

Morgan Co. at Casey Co., 7:30

Bell Co. at Breathitt Co., 7:30

Knott Co. Central at Corbin, 7:30

CLASS 2A

Todd Co. Central at Mayfield, 7

Ballard Memorial at Hancock Co., 7:30

McLean Co. at Murray, 7:30

Owensboro Catholic vs. Webster Co. at KWC, 7

Gallatin Co. at DeSales, 7:30

Washington Co. at Owen Co., 7:30

Carroll Co. at Louisville Christian, 7:30

Shawnee at Walton-Verona, 7:30

Covington Holy Cross at Glasgow, 7

Newport Catholic vs. Metcalfe Co. at Newport, 7

Newport at Monroe Co., 6:30

Green Co. at Lloyd Memorial, 7:30

East Ridge at Danville, 7:30

Somerset at Shelby Valley, 7:30

Leslie Co. at Lexington Christian, 7:30

Middlesboro at Prestonsburg, 7:30

CLASS A

Caverna at Crittenden Co., 7

Fulton Co. at Bethlehem, 7:30

Fort Knox at Russellville, 7:30

Fulton City at Campbellsville, 7

Dayton at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30

Louisville Holy Cross at Ludlow, 7

Bellevue at Frankfort, 7:30

Beechwood (bye)

Paris (bye)

Bishop Brossart at Raceland, 7:30

Fairview at Bracken Co., 7:30

Thursday: Nicholas Co. at Paintsville, 6:30

Williamsburg (bye)

Harlan at Pikeville, 7:30

Phelps at Lynn Camp, 7:30

Pineville at Hazard, 7:30