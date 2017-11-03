Ballers: Friday night’s best playoff football performers

Who showed out in the first round of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl playoffs? Here are some of Friday night’s top performances from around Lexington and throughout Kentucky:

Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass

It took a moment for him to get settled after replacing injured starter Montaveon Bean at quarterback, but the freshman stepped up after the Broncos faced a 12-7 deficit at halftime versus Lafayette . He scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and finished with 79 rushing yards on 11 carries in a 28-12 victory in Douglass’ first playoff game in program history.

Brice Fryman, Scott County

He set the tone with an 84-yard kickoff return to open the Cardinals’ 43-14 win over Clark County, then scored again on a 55-yard TD pass from Josh Davis about three minutes later. The senior rushed twice for 24 yards in the rout, in which Scott County only ran 22 offensive plays.

Langston Jackson, Henry Clay

Madison Central was in the red zone when Jackson picked off a pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown with 3:06 remaining to put Henry Clay up 20-7, the eventual final score. His 8-yard score gave Henry Clay a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and Jackson also had five tackles and a pass breakup.

Dameon Jones, Lexington Catholic

His 23 carries against Bath County were the only 23 carries Lexington Catholic executed in a 49-39 come-from-behind victory. Jones finished with 248 yards — losing none all night — and six touchdowns for the Knights.

Casey McGinness, Covington Catholic

CovCath’s junior running back had 172 yards and three TDs on only seven carries for the Colonels in a 56-14 rout of Bullitt East.

Ryley Preece, Johnson Central

He rushed for two touchdowns, threw a 50-yard TD and on defense grabbed three interceptions — returning two for TDs — in a 43-0 win over Mason County.

Wandale Robinson, Western Hills

The University of Kentucky target was big for the Wolverines in a 29-20 win at Russell, Western Hills’ first playoff victory since 2009. He rushed 26 times for 189 yards and three TDs and had a 10-yard TD reception.

Laron Warner and Teonte White, Tates Creek

The Commodores scored 53 points, their most ever in a win under fourth-year head coach Antoine Sims and most in a victory, period, since a double-overtime victory at Clark County in 2007. Warner and White accounted for five of Creek’s seven TDs and each went over 100 yards rushing. Warner led the Commodores (9-2) with 144 yards and three TDs while White had 110 yards and two scores on 12 touches. They both also were involved in three tackles on defense.

Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian

LCA went to its bell cow in sloppy conditions, and Wheatley delivered. He carried 23 times for 198 yards and three TDs in a 48-0 shutout of Leslie County.

TJ Whetstine, Bourbon County

He had seven catches for 132 yards and three TDs in a 34-30 win over Greenup County. The senior also recorded 13 tackles and two interceptions on defense.