Tates Creek's Laron Warner, left, ran the ball against Madison Central during a 17-10 win on Oct. 5. Warner and teammate Teonte White combined for 254 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the No. 25 Commodores’ 53-14 victory over Bryan Station this past weekend. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

CovCath still No. 1 in Cantrall ratings; Tates Creek creeps back into Top 25

By Mark Sonka

November 05, 2017 5:30 PM

The top four teams held their places in the high school football ratings on Sunday after the first round of the state playoffs.

Covington Catholic (11-0) is rated No. 1 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for the fourth consecutive week, followed by Trinity (11-0), St. Xavier (9-2) and Scott County (9-2). No. 5 Male (9-2) and No. 6 Boyle County (10-1) swapped positions this week.

Last week’s Top 25 teams went 21-2 in playoff openers. The only teams that lost were Ryle (8-3), which fell three spots into a tie for 12th with Christian County (11-0), and Madison Central (6-5), which lost 20-7 at home to Henry Clay (6-5) on Friday night to fall out of the Top 25. No. 11 South Oldham (9-1) and Beechwood (8-2), unrated this week, did not play.

Tates Creek (9-2), which dropped out of the Top 25 last week, was back in the ratings at No. 25 after an impressive 53-14 rout of city rival Bryan Station (1-10). The Commodores have their most wins in a season since the 2001 team went 10-4.

Tates Creek will get a rematch at home with No. 16 Frederick Douglass (9-2) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Only 2.1 rating points separate the Lexington teams that first met in week two of the regular season. Douglass, the home team in that Aug. 25 game, won 49-22.

Lexington Christian (10-1) is No. 20 in the ratings. The Eagles play at Prestonsburg in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.

Scott County plays host to Henry Clay in another Class 6A game on Friday night. The Cardinals routed the Blue Devils 57-28 on Sept. 29.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TOP 25

Ratings

Last week

1. Covington Catholic (11-0)

93.2

1

2. Trinity (11-0)

92.2

2

3. St. Xavier (9-2)

91.7

3

4. Scott County (9-2)

90.9

4

5. Male (9-2)

88.5

6

6. Boyle County (10-1)

85.3

5

7. Bowling Green (9-2)

84.4

11

8. Belfry (10-1)

83.6

7

9. Simon Kenton (10-1)

82.9

8

10. Mayfield (10-1)

82.5

t9

11. South Oldham (9-1)

82.0

t12

12. Christian County (11-0)

81.6

t12

12. Ryle (8-3)

81.6

t9

14. DeSales (11-0)

81.4

14

15. Pleasure Ridge Park (7-4)

81.2

16

16. Frederick Douglass (9-2)

81.1

t17

17. Southwestern (9-2)

80.7

t19

18. Danville (11-0)

80.6

15

19. Elizabethtown (10-1)

80.4

t17

20. Lexington Christian (10-1)

80.3

t19

21. Butler (7-4)

79.8

NR

22. Central (9-2)

79.4

NR

23. South Warren (9-2)

79.3

NR

24. Beechwood (8-2)

79.1

24

25. Tates Creek (9-2)

79.0

NR

Class A

1. Beechwood

79.1

2. Paintsville

70.1

3. Raceland

61.4

4. Pikeville

59.4

5. Hazard

59.0

6. Country Day

57.0

7. Paris

48.6

8. Russellville

47.5

9. Lou. Holy Cross

47.3

10. Williamsburg

44.6

11. Frankfort

38.5

12. Bracken County

36.9

13. Crittenden County

36.4

14. Campbellsville

34.1

15. Lynn Camp

30.9

16. Bethlehem

19.3

Class 2A

1. Mayfield

82.5

2. DeSales

81.4

3. Danville

80.6

4. Lexington Christian

80.3

5. Louisville Christian

76.0

6. Glasgow

71.1

7. Somerset

64.7

8. Owensboro Catholic

64.0

9. Newport Catholic

61.6

10. Lloyd

61.0

11. Walton-Verona

58.6

12. Murray

45.0

13. Monroe County

41.4

14. Prestonsburg

39.8

15. Hancock County

34.8

16. Washington County

32.4

Class 3A

1. Boyle County

85.3

2. Belfry

83.6

3. Elizabethtown

80.4

4. Central

79.4

5. Corbin

78.4

6. Paducah Tilghman

70.7

7. Lexington Catholic

70.2

8. Caldwell County

67.4

9. Casey County

57.1

10. LaRue County

56.6

11. Waggener

54.9

12. Western Hills

54.8

13. Garrard County

51.0

14. Bell County

46.4

15. Floyd Central

40.9

16. Powell County

32.3

Class 4A

1. Franklin-Simpson

78.0

2. Johnson Central

76.9

3. Wayne County

76.4

4. Collins

74.7

5. Ashland Blazer

69.5

6. Hopkinsville

65.1

7. Knox Central

63.7

8. Scott High

63.4

9. Madisonville

62.4

10. Western

61.2

11. Rockcastle County

58.9

12. Shelby County

54.9

13. Mercer County

54.4

14. Logan County

50.3

15. Bourbon County

49.7

16. East Jessamine

47.7

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

93.2

2. Bowling Green

84.4

3. South Oldham

82.0

4. Christian County

81.6

5. Southwestern

80.7

6. South Warren

79.3

7. Highlands

72.7

8. Madison Southern

72.2

9. Doss

66.2

10. North Laurel

65.2

11. Harlan County

62.7

12. Montgomery County

60.9

13. Whitley County

59.0

14. Anderson County

58.5

15. Bullitt Central

56.2

16. Greenwood

55.0

Class 6A

1. Trinity

92.2

2. St. Xavier

91.7

3. Scott County

90.9

4. Male

88.5

5. Simon Kenton

82.9

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

81.2

7. Frederick Douglass

81.1

8. Butler

79.8

9. Tates Creek

79.0

10. Central Hardin

78.3

11. Henry Clay

77.8

12. Campbell County

75.5

13. McCracken County

71.2

14. Ballard

69.5

15. Daviess County

67.7

16. Henderson County

62.0

