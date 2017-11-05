CovCath still No. 1 in Cantrall ratings; Tates Creek creeps back into Top 25

The top four teams held their places in the high school football ratings on Sunday after the first round of the state playoffs.
Covington Catholic (11-0) is rated No. 1 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for the fourth consecutive week, followed by Trinity (11-0), St. Xavier (9-2) and Scott County (9-2). No. 5 Male (9-2) and No. 6 Boyle County (10-1) swapped positions this week.
Last week’s Top 25 teams went 21-2 in playoff openers. The only teams that lost were Ryle (8-3), which fell three spots into a tie for 12th with Christian County (11-0), and Madison Central (6-5), which lost 20-7 at home to Henry Clay (6-5) on Friday night to fall out of the Top 25. No. 11 South Oldham (9-1) and Beechwood (8-2), unrated this week, did not play.
Tates Creek (9-2), which dropped out of the Top 25 last week, was back in the ratings at No. 25 after an impressive 53-14 rout of city rival Bryan Station (1-10). The Commodores have their most wins in a season since the 2001 team went 10-4.
Tates Creek will get a rematch at home with No. 16 Frederick Douglass (9-2) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Only 2.1 rating points separate the Lexington teams that first met in week two of the regular season. Douglass, the home team in that Aug. 25 game, won 49-22.
Lexington Christian (10-1) is No. 20 in the ratings. The Eagles play at Prestonsburg in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.
Scott County plays host to Henry Clay in another Class 6A game on Friday night. The Cardinals routed the Blue Devils 57-28 on Sept. 29.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
TOP 25
Ratings
Last week
1. Covington Catholic (11-0)
93.2
1
2. Trinity (11-0)
92.2
2
3. St. Xavier (9-2)
91.7
3
4. Scott County (9-2)
90.9
4
5. Male (9-2)
88.5
6
6. Boyle County (10-1)
85.3
5
7. Bowling Green (9-2)
84.4
11
8. Belfry (10-1)
83.6
7
9. Simon Kenton (10-1)
82.9
8
10. Mayfield (10-1)
82.5
t9
11. South Oldham (9-1)
82.0
t12
12. Christian County (11-0)
81.6
t12
12. Ryle (8-3)
81.6
t9
14. DeSales (11-0)
81.4
14
15. Pleasure Ridge Park (7-4)
81.2
16
16. Frederick Douglass (9-2)
81.1
t17
17. Southwestern (9-2)
80.7
t19
18. Danville (11-0)
80.6
15
19. Elizabethtown (10-1)
80.4
t17
20. Lexington Christian (10-1)
80.3
t19
21. Butler (7-4)
79.8
NR
22. Central (9-2)
79.4
NR
23. South Warren (9-2)
79.3
NR
24. Beechwood (8-2)
79.1
24
25. Tates Creek (9-2)
79.0
NR
Class A
1. Beechwood
79.1
2. Paintsville
70.1
3. Raceland
61.4
4. Pikeville
59.4
5. Hazard
59.0
6. Country Day
57.0
7. Paris
48.6
8. Russellville
47.5
9. Lou. Holy Cross
47.3
10. Williamsburg
44.6
11. Frankfort
38.5
12. Bracken County
36.9
13. Crittenden County
36.4
14. Campbellsville
34.1
15. Lynn Camp
30.9
16. Bethlehem
19.3
Class 2A
1. Mayfield
82.5
2. DeSales
81.4
3. Danville
80.6
4. Lexington Christian
80.3
5. Louisville Christian
76.0
6. Glasgow
71.1
7. Somerset
64.7
8. Owensboro Catholic
64.0
9. Newport Catholic
61.6
10. Lloyd
61.0
11. Walton-Verona
58.6
12. Murray
45.0
13. Monroe County
41.4
14. Prestonsburg
39.8
15. Hancock County
34.8
16. Washington County
32.4
Class 3A
1. Boyle County
85.3
2. Belfry
83.6
3. Elizabethtown
80.4
4. Central
79.4
5. Corbin
78.4
6. Paducah Tilghman
70.7
7. Lexington Catholic
70.2
8. Caldwell County
67.4
9. Casey County
57.1
10. LaRue County
56.6
11. Waggener
54.9
12. Western Hills
54.8
13. Garrard County
51.0
14. Bell County
46.4
15. Floyd Central
40.9
16. Powell County
32.3
Class 4A
1. Franklin-Simpson
78.0
2. Johnson Central
76.9
3. Wayne County
76.4
4. Collins
74.7
5. Ashland Blazer
69.5
6. Hopkinsville
65.1
7. Knox Central
63.7
8. Scott High
63.4
9. Madisonville
62.4
10. Western
61.2
11. Rockcastle County
58.9
12. Shelby County
54.9
13. Mercer County
54.4
14. Logan County
50.3
15. Bourbon County
49.7
16. East Jessamine
47.7
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
93.2
2. Bowling Green
84.4
3. South Oldham
82.0
4. Christian County
81.6
5. Southwestern
80.7
6. South Warren
79.3
7. Highlands
72.7
8. Madison Southern
72.2
9. Doss
66.2
10. North Laurel
65.2
11. Harlan County
62.7
12. Montgomery County
60.9
13. Whitley County
59.0
14. Anderson County
58.5
15. Bullitt Central
56.2
16. Greenwood
55.0
Class 6A
1. Trinity
92.2
2. St. Xavier
91.7
3. Scott County
90.9
4. Male
88.5
5. Simon Kenton
82.9
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
81.2
7. Frederick Douglass
81.1
8. Butler
79.8
9. Tates Creek
79.0
10. Central Hardin
78.3
11. Henry Clay
77.8
12. Campbell County
75.5
13. McCracken County
71.2
14. Ballard
69.5
15. Daviess County
67.7
16. Henderson County
62.0
