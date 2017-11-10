Frederick Douglass' Jefferson Harkless dives for extra yards as he runs against Lafayette at Frederick Douglass football field in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 3, 2017.
Frederick Douglass' Jefferson Harkless dives for extra yards as he runs against Lafayette at Frederick Douglass football field in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 3, 2017. Matt Goins
Frederick Douglass' Jefferson Harkless dives for extra yards as he runs against Lafayette at Frederick Douglass football field in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 3, 2017. Matt Goins

High School Football

Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football playoff updates

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 10, 2017 8:06 PM

The second week of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl playoffs is here!

Below are some helpful links to scores, coverage and additional high school football information to get you through Friday night.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Live broadcasts

Radio

Frederick Douglass at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Where we’ll be

Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) will be at the Frederick Douglass-Tates Creek game. Douglass (9-2) is looking to swept the Fayette County public schools in the regular season, in which it defeated Tates Creek. The Commodores (9-2) are playing for their first region finals appearance since 2001.

Roundup

Rick Childress, Mark Sonka and Josh Sullivan will be bringing you a roundup of other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

KHSAA stat leaders

Overall leaders

Class A leaders

Class 2A leaders

Class 3A leaders

Class 4A leaders

Class 5A leaders

Class 6A leaders

Pigskin stories

Recent high school football coverage of note from the Herald-Leader and other outlets across the state.

‘Rallying together’ (Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier-Journal): Pleasure Ridge Park is mourning the loss of Amanda Williams, a coach at the school and the wife of football coach Tommy Williams, who died from complications while giving birth to twin girls

Five games to see (Josh Moore, LHL): A look at five of the games with the most potential to excite this week.

Logan's new luck (Josh Moore, LHL): Logan County lost 42 straight games in a four-year span. Now the Cougars are undefeated and looking for their first region finals appearance.

Patrick in Paris (Josh Moore, LHL): Patrick Towles, the former Highlands and UK star, is helping out at Paris High School.

Another Dog’s day (Josh Moore, LHL): Paul Laurence Dunbar will soon hire its ninth head coach since 2000.

Turning frowns upside down (Josh Moore, LHL): Harlan’s Kyle Allison scored a defensive TD that turned his team’s rough night in Pikeville into a positive memory.

Twitter stream

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

    Senior Gavin Bugg, who was at Paul Laurence Dunbar last season, was ruled ineligible midseason. His eligibility was reinstated on Nov. 5 — the day after Douglass lost Montaveon Bean to an injury.

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 1:26

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

View More Video