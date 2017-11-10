Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football playoff updates

The second week of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl playoffs is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, coverage and additional high school football information to get you through Friday night.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.
Scoreboard
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Live broadcasts
Radio
Frederick Douglass at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Where we’ll be
Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) will be at the Frederick Douglass-Tates Creek game. Douglass (9-2) is looking to swept the Fayette County public schools in the regular season, in which it defeated Tates Creek. The Commodores (9-2) are playing for their first region finals appearance since 2001.
Roundup
Rick Childress, Mark Sonka and Josh Sullivan will be bringing you a roundup of other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
KHSAA stat leaders
Pigskin stories
Recent high school football coverage of note from the Herald-Leader and other outlets across the state.
‘Rallying together’ (Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier-Journal): Pleasure Ridge Park is mourning the loss of Amanda Williams, a coach at the school and the wife of football coach Tommy Williams, who died from complications while giving birth to twin girls
Five games to see (Josh Moore, LHL): A look at five of the games with the most potential to excite this week.
Logan's new luck (Josh Moore, LHL): Logan County lost 42 straight games in a four-year span. Now the Cougars are undefeated and looking for their first region finals appearance.
Patrick in Paris (Josh Moore, LHL): Patrick Towles, the former Highlands and UK star, is helping out at Paris High School.
Another Dog’s day (Josh Moore, LHL): Paul Laurence Dunbar will soon hire its ninth head coach since 2000.
Turning frowns upside down (Josh Moore, LHL): Harlan’s Kyle Allison scored a defensive TD that turned his team’s rough night in Pikeville into a positive memory.
Twitter stream
