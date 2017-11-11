Kentucky high school football class-by-class playoff scores and pairings

All game times p.m. and local to site.
Schedules listed in bracketed order.
Nov. 10 results
Central Hardin 31, Henderson County 16
Daviess County 34, McCracken County 21
Trinity 51, Campbell County 13
Simon Kenton 52, Ballard 12
St. Xavier 16, Pleasure Ridge Park 7
Butler 14, Male 6
Frederick Douglass 34, Tates Creek 21
Scott County 42, Henry Clay 20
Nov. 17 schedule
Daviess County (7-5) at Central Hardin (9-3), 7:30
Simon Kenton (11-1) at Trinity (12-0), 7:30
Butler (8-4) at St. Xavier (10-2), 7:30
Frederick Douglass (10-2) at Scott County (10-2), 7:30
Nov. 10 results
Bowling Green 42, Greenwood 21
South Warren 24, Christian County 6
Covington Catholic 49, Bullitt Central 0
South Oldham 35, Highlands 34
Montgomery County 28, Doss 6
Madison Southern 14, Anderson County 11
Harlan County 28, North Laurel 21
Southwestern 29, Whitley County 7
Nov. 17 schedule
South Warren (10-2) at Bowling Green (10-2), 7:30
Covington Catholic (12-0) at South Oldham (10-1), 7:30
Montgomery County (10-2) at Madison Southern (9-3), 7:30
Harlan County (7-5) at Southwestern (10-2), 7:30
Nov. 10 results
Hopkinsville 43, Logan County 8
Franklin-Simpson 62, Madisonville 6
Mercer County 46, East Jessamine 21
Collins 30, Shelby County 6
Wayne County 38, Rockcastle County 24
Western 12, Knox Central 3
Johnson Central 64, Scott 16
Ashland Blazer 40, Bourbon County 8
Nov. 17 schedule
Hopkinsville (6-6) at Franklin-Simpson (9-3), 7:30
Mercer County (7-5) at Collins (10-2), 7:30
Wayne County (11-1) at Western (8-4), 7:30
Johnson Central (10-2) at Ashland Blazer (10-2), 7:30
Nov. 10 results
Elizabethtown 41, Paducah Tilghman 0
Caldwell County 40, LaRue County 27
Lexington Catholic 56, Garrard County 16
Boyle County 62, Western Hills 14
Belfry 63, Waggener 26
Central 50, Floyd Central 0
Corbin 32, Bell County 6
Powell County 44, Casey County 41
Nov. 17 schedule
Elizabethtown (11-1) at Caldwell County (10-2), 7:30
Lexington Catholic (7-5) at Boyle County (11-1), 7:30
Belfry (11-1) at Central (10-2), 7:30
Corbin (11-1) at Powell County (8-4), 7:30
Nov. 10 results
Owensboro Catholic 40, Murray 14
Mayfield 52, Hancock County 16
Louisville Christian 28, Walton-Verona 0
DeSales 54, Washington County 0
Monroe County 35, Lloyd Memorial 20
Glasgow 27, Newport Central Catholic 20
Lexington Christian 42, Prestonsburg 12
Danville 19, Somerset 0
Nov. 17 schedule
Owensboro Catholic (8-4) at Mayfield (11-1), 7:30
Louisville Christian (10-2) at DeSales (12-0), 7:30
Monroe County (9-3) at Glasgow (9-3), 7:30
Lexington Christian (11-1) at Danville (12-0), 7:30
Nov. 10 results
Campbellsville 50, Russellville 26
Crittenden County 41, Bethlehem 20
Beechwood 47, Frankfort 7
Kentucky Country Day 32, Louisville Holy Cross 7
Raceland 31, Paris 9
Paintsville 43, Bracken County 0
Pikeville 42, Williamsburg 6
Hazard 43, Lynn Camp 8
Nov. 17 schedule
Campbellsville (6-6) at Crittenden County (8-4), 7:30
Beechwood (9-2) at Kentucky Country Day (11-1), 7:30
Raceland (8-4) at Paintsville (11-1), 7:30
Pikeville (7-4) at Hazard (9-2), 7:30
