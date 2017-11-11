Raceland’s Gunnur Lewis tackled Paris High School’s Tyreeq Nebbitt during their Class A playoff game in Paris on Friday night.
Raceland’s Gunnur Lewis tackled Paris High School’s Tyreeq Nebbitt during their Class A playoff game in Paris on Friday night. John Flavell AP
Raceland’s Gunnur Lewis tackled Paris High School’s Tyreeq Nebbitt during their Class A playoff game in Paris on Friday night. John Flavell AP

High School Football

Kentucky high school football class-by-class playoff scores and pairings

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 11, 2017 8:54 AM

All game times p.m. and local to site.

Schedules listed in bracketed order.

CLASS 6A

Nov. 10 results

Central Hardin 31, Henderson County 16

Daviess County 34, McCracken County 21

Trinity 51, Campbell County 13

Simon Kenton 52, Ballard 12

St. Xavier 16, Pleasure Ridge Park 7

Butler 14, Male 6

Frederick Douglass 34, Tates Creek 21

Scott County 42, Henry Clay 20

Nov. 17 schedule

Daviess County (7-5) at Central Hardin (9-3), 7:30

Simon Kenton (11-1) at Trinity (12-0), 7:30

Butler (8-4) at St. Xavier (10-2), 7:30

Frederick Douglass (10-2) at Scott County (10-2), 7:30

CLASS 5A

Nov. 10 results

Bowling Green 42, Greenwood 21

South Warren 24, Christian County 6

Covington Catholic 49, Bullitt Central 0

South Oldham 35, Highlands 34

Montgomery County 28, Doss 6

Madison Southern 14, Anderson County 11

Harlan County 28, North Laurel 21

Southwestern 29, Whitley County 7

Nov. 17 schedule

South Warren (10-2) at Bowling Green (10-2), 7:30

Covington Catholic (12-0) at South Oldham (10-1), 7:30

Montgomery County (10-2) at Madison Southern (9-3), 7:30

Harlan County (7-5) at Southwestern (10-2), 7:30

CLASS 4A

Nov. 10 results

Hopkinsville 43, Logan County 8

Franklin-Simpson 62, Madisonville 6

Mercer County 46, East Jessamine 21

Collins 30, Shelby County 6

Wayne County 38, Rockcastle County 24

Western 12, Knox Central 3

Johnson Central 64, Scott 16

Ashland Blazer 40, Bourbon County 8

Nov. 17 schedule

Hopkinsville (6-6) at Franklin-Simpson (9-3), 7:30

Mercer County (7-5) at Collins (10-2), 7:30

Wayne County (11-1) at Western (8-4), 7:30

Johnson Central (10-2) at Ashland Blazer (10-2), 7:30

CLASS 3A

Nov. 10 results

Elizabethtown 41, Paducah Tilghman 0

Caldwell County 40, LaRue County 27

Lexington Catholic 56, Garrard County 16

Boyle County 62, Western Hills 14

Belfry 63, Waggener 26

Central 50, Floyd Central 0

Corbin 32, Bell County 6

Powell County 44, Casey County 41

Nov. 17 schedule

Elizabethtown (11-1) at Caldwell County (10-2), 7:30

Lexington Catholic (7-5) at Boyle County (11-1), 7:30

Belfry (11-1) at Central (10-2), 7:30

Corbin (11-1) at Powell County (8-4), 7:30

CLASS 2A

Nov. 10 results

Owensboro Catholic 40, Murray 14

Mayfield 52, Hancock County 16

Louisville Christian 28, Walton-Verona 0

DeSales 54, Washington County 0

Monroe County 35, Lloyd Memorial 20

Glasgow 27, Newport Central Catholic 20

Lexington Christian 42, Prestonsburg 12

Danville 19, Somerset 0

Nov. 17 schedule

Owensboro Catholic (8-4) at Mayfield (11-1), 7:30

Louisville Christian (10-2) at DeSales (12-0), 7:30

Monroe County (9-3) at Glasgow (9-3), 7:30

Lexington Christian (11-1) at Danville (12-0), 7:30

CLASS A

Nov. 10 results

Campbellsville 50, Russellville 26

Crittenden County 41, Bethlehem 20

Beechwood 47, Frankfort 7

Kentucky Country Day 32, Louisville Holy Cross 7

Raceland 31, Paris 9

Paintsville 43, Bracken County 0

Pikeville 42, Williamsburg 6

Hazard 43, Lynn Camp 8

Nov. 17 schedule

Campbellsville (6-6) at Crittenden County (8-4), 7:30

Beechwood (9-2) at Kentucky Country Day (11-1), 7:30

Raceland (8-4) at Paintsville (11-1), 7:30

Pikeville (7-4) at Hazard (9-2), 7:30

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

    Senior Gavin Bugg, who was at Paul Laurence Dunbar last season, was ruled ineligible midseason. His eligibility was reinstated on Nov. 5 — the day after Douglass lost Montaveon Bean to an injury.

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 1:26

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

View More Video