The state football finals are near. Here’s how to get your tickets (with parking!)

Tickets for the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl finals are available for purchase online.
The six high school football championship games will be played at Kroger Field from Dec. 1-3. This will be the first year the state finals will be held in Lexington since 1976, the only time the finals have been staged in the venue formerly known as Commonwealth Stadium.
Six-game packages and single-game packages are currently available for pre-purchase through the KHSAA website. The pre-purchase price includes parking for all events.
There are two price-tier levels for pre-purchased six-game packages: $150 for reserved seating in the Woodford Reserve Club (which has indoor seating with a game view) and $125 for the Field Level Club (which includes a game seat and access to an indoor area without a game view). Six-game packages are available for purchase online through the end of KHSAA business hours (4 p.m.) on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Individual game prices are: $13 for general admission, $25 for Field Level Club and $30 for Woodford Reserve Club. Individual game tickets will still be available for pre-purchase online after Nov. 22 and will also be available for purchase at the box office on game days during the finals.
Pre-purchased tickets will not be sent through the mail. All advance ticket orders will be held at will call for distribution beginning Friday, Dec. 1, at the main stadium box office near Gate 9 of Kroger Field.
Finals schedule
Friday, Dec. 1: Class A, 2 p.m.; Class 3A, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2: Class 2A, 1 p.m.; Class 4A, 4:30 p.m.; Class 5A, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3: Class 6A, 2 p.m.
Ticket links
Six-game packages: www.khsaa.org/payments/russell-athletic/khsaa-state-football-finals
Individual championship games:
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments