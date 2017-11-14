The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridrion Bowl finals will be held from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridrion Bowl finals will be held from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridrion Bowl finals will be held from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan

High School Football

The state football finals are near. Here’s how to get your tickets (with parking!)

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 2:17 PM

Tickets for the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl finals are available for purchase online.

The six high school football championship games will be played at Kroger Field from Dec. 1-3. This will be the first year the state finals will be held in Lexington since 1976, the only time the finals have been staged in the venue formerly known as Commonwealth Stadium.

Six-game packages and single-game packages are currently available for pre-purchase through the KHSAA website. The pre-purchase price includes parking for all events.

There are two price-tier levels for pre-purchased six-game packages: $150 for reserved seating in the Woodford Reserve Club (which has indoor seating with a game view) and $125 for the Field Level Club (which includes a game seat and access to an indoor area without a game view). Six-game packages are available for purchase online through the end of KHSAA business hours (4 p.m.) on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Individual game prices are: $13 for general admission, $25 for Field Level Club and $30 for Woodford Reserve Club. Individual game tickets will still be available for pre-purchase online after Nov. 22 and will also be available for purchase at the box office on game days during the finals.

Pre-purchased tickets will not be sent through the mail. All advance ticket orders will be held at will call for distribution beginning Friday, Dec. 1, at the main stadium box office near Gate 9 of Kroger Field.

Finals schedule

Friday, Dec. 1: Class A, 2 p.m.; Class 3A, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: Class 2A, 1 p.m.; Class 4A, 4:30 p.m.; Class 5A, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: Class 6A, 2 p.m.

Ticket links

Six-game packages: www.khsaa.org/payments/russell-athletic/khsaa-state-football-finals

Individual championship games:

Class A (Friday, Dec. 1)

Class 3A (Friday, Dec. 1)

Class 2A (Saturday, Dec. 2)

Class 4A (Saturday, Dec. 2)

Class 5A (Saturday, Dec. 2)

Class 6A (Sunday, Dec. 3)

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

    Senior Gavin Bugg, who was at Paul Laurence Dunbar last season, was ruled ineligible midseason. His eligibility was reinstated on Nov. 5 — the day after Douglass lost Montaveon Bean to an injury.

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 1:26

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

View More Video