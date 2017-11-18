Who’s got who? Here are the high school football state semifinal pairings

Black Friday is synonymous with good deals and, in Kentucky, the penultimate round of high school football’s postseason.

Twenty-four teams will take the field next week to vie for berths to the state championship games in their respective classes of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl playoffs.

Below are the pairings for each class. Times are local to sites and subject to change.

Class A

Beechwood (10-2) at Campbellsville (7-6), 7:30 p.m.

Pikeville (8-4) at Raceland (9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Christian Academy of Louisville (11-2) at Mayfield (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Danville (13-0) at Glasgow (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Boyle County (12-1) at Elizabethtown (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Corbin (12-1) at Central (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Collins (11-2) at Franklin-Simpson (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Central (11-2) at Wayne County (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Covington Catholic (13-0) at South Warren (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Harlan County (8-5) at Madison Southern (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Trinity (13-0) at Central Hardin (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Scott County (11-2) at St. Xavier (11-2), 7:30 p.m.