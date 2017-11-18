Who’s got who? Here are the high school football state semifinal pairings

Black Friday is synonymous with good deals and, in Kentucky, the penultimate round of high school football’s postseason.
Twenty-four teams will take the field next week to vie for berths to the state championship games in their respective classes of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl playoffs.
Below are the pairings for each class. Times are local to sites and subject to change.
Class A
Never miss a local story.
Beechwood (10-2) at Campbellsville (7-6), 7:30 p.m.
Pikeville (8-4) at Raceland (9-4), 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Christian Academy of Louisville (11-2) at Mayfield (12-1), 7:30 p.m.
Danville (13-0) at Glasgow (10-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Boyle County (12-1) at Elizabethtown (12-1), 7:30 p.m.
Corbin (12-1) at Central (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Collins (11-2) at Franklin-Simpson (10-3), 7:30 p.m.
Johnson Central (11-2) at Wayne County (12-1), 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Covington Catholic (13-0) at South Warren (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Harlan County (8-5) at Madison Southern (10-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Trinity (13-0) at Central Hardin (10-3), 7:30 p.m.
Scott County (11-2) at St. Xavier (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments