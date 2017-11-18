Danville's D’mauriae VanCleave (7) scored the final touchdown of the game as Danville hosted Lexington Christian on Friday Nov. 17, 2017 in Danville, Ky.
High School Football

Who’s got who? Here are the high school football state semifinal pairings

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 18, 2017 12:24 AM

Black Friday is synonymous with good deals and, in Kentucky, the penultimate round of high school football’s postseason.

Twenty-four teams will take the field next week to vie for berths to the state championship games in their respective classes of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl playoffs.

Below are the pairings for each class. Times are local to sites and subject to change.

Class A

Beechwood (10-2) at Campbellsville (7-6), 7:30 p.m.

Pikeville (8-4) at Raceland (9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Christian Academy of Louisville (11-2) at Mayfield (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Danville (13-0) at Glasgow (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Boyle County (12-1) at Elizabethtown (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Corbin (12-1) at Central (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Collins (11-2) at Franklin-Simpson (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Central (11-2) at Wayne County (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Covington Catholic (13-0) at South Warren (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Harlan County (8-5) at Madison Southern (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Trinity (13-0) at Central Hardin (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Scott County (11-2) at St. Xavier (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

