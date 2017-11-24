Playoff highlights: Who punched tickets to the finals at Kroger Field?

Class A
Raceland 17, Pikeville 14: Luke Lemaster connected on a 36-yard field goal as time expired to send host Raceland to the state finals for the first time in program history. The Rams take on Beechwood next Friday at 2 p.m.
Beechwood 63, Campbellsville 7
Class 2A
Mayfield 21, Christian Acad. of Louisville 14: Mayfield extended its streak of home playoff wins to 42 on Friday as the Centurions turned the ball over on downs with 1:27 left in the game. The Cardinals’ streak dates to Nov. 28, 2003. They’ll face Danville next Saturday at 1 p.m. This will mark the fifth meeting between the two programs in the state finals, with Danville winning all four previous matchups.
Danville 43, Glasgow 0: The host Admirals wasted no time dispatching the Scotties on Friday, jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Danville will be going for its 11th state championship next Saturday.
Class 3A
Boyle County 17, Elizabethtown 7: The host Panthers were looking to force overtime on their final drive, but Boyle County’s defense came up with a clutch interception to seal the win. The Rebels will be looking for their eighth state title when they face Corbin next Friday at 7 p.m.
Corbin 21, Central 20: Host Central stormed back from a 21-0 deficit to pull within 21-20 in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdown catches by Ukari Baker and opted to go for the win after the second. On the 2-point conversion attempt, the Redhounds stopped Central’s Takius Linton short of the end zone to wrap up the win.
Class 4A
Franklin-Simpson 42, Collins 38: Host Franklin-Simpson jumped out to a 14-0 lead but found itself trailing 38-35 late in the fourth quarter when Collins receiver Cam Harris took a J.R. Lucas pass 45 yards to the house. But Carlos McKinney’s 6-yard touchdown run with 2:25 to play sealed the win for the Wildcats. Tre Bass led Franklin-Simpson with 127 yards rushing and a touchdown. Lucas had a monster night in the loss, connecting on 26 of 41 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns and running for a score. Franklin-Simpson will take on Johnson Central next Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Johnson Central 43, Wayne County 24
Class 5A
Madison Southern 27, Harlan County 20: The Black Bears took a 20-13 lead on Tyrese Simmons’ 64-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, but host Madison Southern scored two unanswered touchdowns late in the fourth to complete the comeback. Carter Smith got the Eagles even with a 1-yard TD plunge with 3:21 to play, then sent them to the state championship with a 27-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left in the game. Smith finished with 151 yards and three TDs on the ground as the Eagles rushed for 263 yards as a team. Simmons gained 82 yards on five carries and Quentin Mickens added 78 rushing yards and a touchdown in the loss. Madison Southern will meet Covington Catholic next Saturday at 8 p.m.
Covington Catholic 43, South Warren 7: The visiting Colonels jumped out to a 21-0 lead on a trio of touchdown passes by A.J. Mayer and never looked back, running up 411 yards of offense. Mayer found Jack Coldiron for touchdown passes of 54 and 45 yards. Mayer completed 18 of 27 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and another TD.
Class 6A
St. Xavier 48, Scott County 35: Trailing 27-7 after Anthony Moretti’s 2-yard touchdown run as the first half expired, visiting Scott County stormed back to make it a one-possession game at 41-35 on Austin Barnett’s fourth rushing TD of the night early in the fourth quarter. But Moretti ripped off on 80-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ ensuing possession to foil the Cardinals’ comeback bid.
Moretti had 179 yards on 15 carries. St. X quarterback Jack Albers had 222 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added 56 yards and two more scores on the ground. Barnett finished with 129 yards rushing. Brice Fryman also topped the century mark in the loss, gaining 154 yards on 17 carries and scoring from nine yards out early in the third quarter. Glen Covington caught eight passes for 84 yards for Scott County. St. Xavier will face Trinity next Sunday at 2 p.m. The Shamrocks blanked the Tigers 28-0 this year.
Trinity 49, Central Hardin 3
