This Kentucky coach won five state titles in a row. See how he celebrated.

Aside from former Danville head man Sam Harp, no coach in the history of central Kentucky football has had more success in state championship games than Boyle County’s Chuck Smith.

Harp led Danville to 10 finals, winning seven. Smith is 5-1 in the finals entering Boyle County’s matchup with Corbin in the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

I combed through our archives and found photos of Smith celebrating after each one of Boyle County’s championship wins with him as its head coach, all of which came in a five-year span from 1999-2003.

The Rebels won two other titles, in 2009 and 2010, under Larry French while Smith was an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky. Boyle County is back in the finals for the first time in Smith’s second tenure, which started in 2014.