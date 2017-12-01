Danville's Donlevy Harris runs for a touchdown on fourth down against Lexington Christian at Lexington Christian Academy football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 20, 2017.
Danville's Donlevy Harris runs for a touchdown on fourth down against Lexington Christian at Lexington Christian Academy football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 20, 2017. Matt Goins
Danville's Donlevy Harris runs for a touchdown on fourth down against Lexington Christian at Lexington Christian Academy football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 20, 2017. Matt Goins

High School Football

How to watch and follow the high school football state championships

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

December 01, 2017 08:07 AM

All six Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games will be staged at Kroger Field this week. It is the first time the football finals will be played in Lexington since 1976.

Game schedule

Class A: Beechwood (11-2) vs. Raceland (10-4), 2 p.m. Friday

Class 3A: Boyle Co. (13-1) vs. Corbin (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Class 2A: Mayfield (13-1) vs. Danville (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A: Franklin-Simpson (11-3) vs. Johnson Central (12-2), 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A: Covington Catholic (14-0) vs. Madison Southern (11-3), 8 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A: Trinity (14-0) vs. St. Xavier (12-2), 2 p.m. Sunday

How to attend

General admission ($13), Field Club ($25) and Woodford Reserve Club ($30) tickets remain for all six games. The price for each ticket includes parking for the event. Tickets will be available for purchase at the box office but fans are encouraged to buy in advance.

Class 6A tickets

Class 5A tickets

Class 4A tickets

Class 3A tickets

Class 2A tickets

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

Class A tickets

Broadcast information

Each game will be streamed live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with subscriptions available for $9.95 per month. An NFHS Network subscription grants you access to broadcasts from other states in addition to Kentucky.

Class 6A video stream

Class 5A video stream

Class 4A video stream

Class 3A video stream

Class 2A video stream

Class A video stream

A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through Mixlr at mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. Mixlr has an app available for iOS and Android devices.

Class 6A audio stream

Class 5A audio stream

Class 4A audio stream

Class 3A audio stream

Class 2A audio stream

Class A audio stream

Twitter

The following journalists will be providing coverage for the Herald-Leader over the weekend:

Josh Moore (@HLpreps): All six games

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh): Saturday’s games

Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia): Friday’s games

Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto): Friday’s games

Matt Goins (@MattGoinsHL): Saturday’s games

Live stats

Live stats will be available for each game through StatBroadcast at KHSAA.org via goo.gl/zPxEFM.

Post-game coverage

Be sure to check out Kentucky.com for stories, video, box scores and more from the finals this weekend.

Also, take a look at our recently released special project on the new Douglass High School football team and its first season.

More Videos

‘In the times we are right now, I think the more role models we have the better.’ 1:48

‘In the times we are right now, I think the more role models we have the better.’

Pause
Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call 0:26

Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call

Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades 1:12

Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades

See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history 0:28

See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:47

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 1:26

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

Douglass coach talks about 'unbelievable win' in first round of playoffs 0:59

Douglass coach talks about 'unbelievable win' in first round of playoffs

Danville completes undefeated regular season 0:54

Danville completes undefeated regular season

Opening Drive documents the first season of Frederick Douglass football from summer to the final game at Scott County. Caitlyn Stroh and Alex Slitzcstroh@herald-leader.com

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘In the times we are right now, I think the more role models we have the better.’ 1:48

‘In the times we are right now, I think the more role models we have the better.’

Pause
Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call 0:26

Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call

Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades 1:12

Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades

See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history 0:28

See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:47

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 1:26

After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

Douglass coach talks about 'unbelievable win' in first round of playoffs 0:59

Douglass coach talks about 'unbelievable win' in first round of playoffs

Danville completes undefeated regular season 0:54

Danville completes undefeated regular season

‘In the times we are right now, I think the more role models we have the better.’

View More Video