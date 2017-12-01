How to watch and follow the high school football state championships

All six Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games will be staged at Kroger Field this week. It is the first time the football finals will be played in Lexington since 1976.

Game schedule

Class A: Beechwood (11-2) vs. Raceland (10-4), 2 p.m. Friday

Class 3A: Boyle Co. (13-1) vs. Corbin (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: Mayfield (13-1) vs. Danville (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A: Franklin-Simpson (11-3) vs. Johnson Central (12-2), 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A: Covington Catholic (14-0) vs. Madison Southern (11-3), 8 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A: Trinity (14-0) vs. St. Xavier (12-2), 2 p.m. Sunday

How to attend

General admission ($13), Field Club ($25) and Woodford Reserve Club ($30) tickets remain for all six games. The price for each ticket includes parking for the event. Tickets will be available for purchase at the box office but fans are encouraged to buy in advance.

Broadcast information

Each game will be streamed live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with subscriptions available for $9.95 per month. An NFHS Network subscription grants you access to broadcasts from other states in addition to Kentucky.

A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through Mixlr at mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. Mixlr has an app available for iOS and Android devices.

Twitter

The following journalists will be providing coverage for the Herald-Leader over the weekend:

Josh Moore (@HLpreps): All six games

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh): Saturday’s games

Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia): Friday’s games

Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto): Friday’s games

Matt Goins (@MattGoinsHL): Saturday’s games

Live stats

Live stats will be available for each game through StatBroadcast at KHSAA.org via goo.gl/zPxEFM.

Post-game coverage

Also, take a look at our recently released special project on the new Douglass High School football team and its first season.