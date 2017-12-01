More Videos

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:47

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year

Pause
St. X vs. Trinity: A rivalry worth experiencing 2:00

St. X vs. Trinity: A rivalry worth experiencing

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? 1:00

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road?

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:25

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 0:56

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad

Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism? 1:11

Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism?

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

  • See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history

    Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.

See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history

Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.
jmoore@herald-leader.com